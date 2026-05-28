From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The federal government has reaffirmed its commitment to nurturing, protecting and empowering every Nigerian child through inclusive, quality education.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, made the commitment in a statement issued on Wednesday by his media aide, Ikharo Attah, to commemorate the 2026 Children’s Day celebration.

As part of the celebration, the minister hosted young disability advocate and actress, Dera Osadebe, at the Federal Ministry of Education headquarters in Abuja.

Dr Alausa joined children across the country in marking the occasion and assured them of the government’s determination to provide the education needed for them to realise their full potential.

He described Children’s Day as a reminder of the nation’s collective responsibility to safeguard the future of every Nigerian child through sustained investment in education, wellbeing and opportunities.

“Today is about celebrating the strength, creativity and limitless potential of our children. Every Nigerian child deserves to feel seen, heard, encouraged and supported to achieve their dreams regardless of background or circumstance,” he said.

The minister commended Osadebe for her advocacy efforts and role in promoting awareness, compassion and inclusion for children living with disabilities and autism in Nigeria.

“Dera’s courage and passion reflect the resilience and brilliance that exist in millions of Nigerian children. Her voice continues to inspire important conversations around inclusion, empathy and equal opportunity for every child,” he added.

The minister noted that the Children’s Day celebration aligns with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places emphasis on child development, inclusive education, youth empowerment and expanded access to quality learning opportunities nationwide.

He encouraged Nigerian children to continue believing in themselves, developing their talents and contributing positively to society, while assuring them of government support in creating enabling environments for learning and personal growth.

“Children are at the heart of our nation’s future, and we must continue to create opportunities that allow them to learn, grow and succeed,” he stated.

The minister further reaffirmed the Federal Ministry of Education’s commitment to protecting the rights and well-being of every Nigerian child through policies and programmes aimed at promoting inclusive education, safe learning environments, equal opportunities and a brighter future for children across the country.