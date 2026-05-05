Chelsea fans angry at me, says Mikel Obi amid criticism

05 May 2026 6:46 pm WAT

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Former Chelsea FC midfielder John Obi Mikel has admitted that some supporters of the club are unhappy with him over his recent comments, but insists his criticism comes from concern, not malice.

Speaking on his ObiOne Podcast, the former Super Eagles captain said he is aware that his views on the club’s current struggles have not gone down well with a section of the fan base.

“The club can be angry at me as much as they want, which I know they do,” he said.

Mikel explained that his position is driven by a desire to see Chelsea return to its winning ways, stressing that keeping quiet would mean accepting the current situation at the club.

“But I am only saying this from a good place. I want the players, sporting directors and owners to know this. I just keep saying that I want to see the club continue being successful,” he said.

“If I keep my mouth shut, it means that I am happy with what’s going on. I am not saying they should win all games; I only want to see some level of direction, that we are moving forward and we are doing well.”

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The former midfielder, who won multiple trophies during his time at Stamford Bridge, said the club has lost its identity and winning mentality, a development he finds worrying.

“The DNA of the club is gone. This is not the Chelsea I used to know,” he said.

He also pointed to the club’s recruitment strategy, noting that while signing young players is important, there must be experienced figures in the squad to guide them and maintain the club’s standards.

“That is why when you bring in new players and exciting players, you need a voice and someone who’s experienced enough to tell new signings what the club represents,” he added.

Chelsea’s season has been marked by inconsistency despite heavy spending, with the team struggling for stability and falling short in key competitions, leaving many fans frustrated about the club’s direction.

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