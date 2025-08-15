From Tony Osauzo, Be+)%nin

The Bishop of the Auchi Diocese of the Catholic Church, Bishop Gabriel Dunia, yesterday, called on President Bola Tinubu, the Governor of Edo State, Senator Monday Okpebholo and all security agencies in the country to do the needful and help rescue two Seminarians abducted from the Catholic Immaculate Conception Minor Minor Seminary school at Ivianokpodi, Agenebode in Etsako East Local Government Area of Edo on July 10, 2025.

He made the call in a statement to react to a viral video in which the teenage Seminarians were seen holding suspected human skull and pleading for payment of ransom to secure their release from their abductors who stood behind them wielding guns.

The statement signed by Rev. Fr. Peter Egielewa, Director of Communications of the Diocese of Auchi, said coincidentally, since the minor seminary attack, there have been several kidnap cases in Edo North in particular and Edo State.

“It appears kidnappers in Nigeria have suddenly found a convenient place of operation in Edo North and Edo state. Our people feel frustrated and helpless. We are deeply worried how this abnormality has become normal and it appears our people are just left on their own to continue to live in such environment of perpetual fear and terror. It shouldn’t be. We beg that Edo North be secured so that our people can once again live in peace and safety”, the statement added.

“In the last few days, there has been a viral video on social media of two young children with what appears to be human skull crying and pleading for their release and surrounded by gun-wielding persons suspected to be their abductors.

“After thorough examination of the said video, it is with deep pain and hurt that we can confirm that the children in the said video are two of the three seminarians kidnapped when gunmen attacked the priests and seminarians of the Immaculate Conception Minor Seminary, Ivhianokpodi-Agenebode, Etsako East LGA of Edo State, on the night of Thursday 10th of July 2025.

“It will be recalled that during that 10th July 2025 attack, a personnel of the Nigerian Civil Defense, Mr Christopher Aweneghieme, stationed at the Seminary was killed, and three minor seminarians were abducted and led into the bush. However, on the 18th of July 2025, one of the seminarians, who was injured, was released by the abductors, leaving the other two with them. The Diocese of Auchi has been in contact with the kidnappers urging them to release the remaining two seminarians.

“The Bishop of the Diocese of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia reacted to the video thus “As the chief shepherd of the Diocese I feel personally hurt and disturbed that my seminarians, our children are living. with armed strangers for 35 days now. I find it difficult to sleep these days because of this. We have been praying since their kidnap and again I call on people everywhere to please pray with us.

“The Immaculate Conception Minor Serninary was established by the Catholic Bishop of Auchi, Most Rev. Dr. Gabriel Dunia, in 2006 for the training of future priests. Over 500 students have so far successfully graduated from the church institution.

“May the soul of Mr Christopher Aweneghieme continue to rest in peace”, the statement read in part.