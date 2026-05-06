Carter Efe cries out over unpaid N50m boxing prize

06 May 2026 9:16 am WAT

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Carter Efe after boxing match with Portable

By Seyi Babalola

Carter Efe, the winner of a recent celebrity boxing match, has expressed concern about the delay in receiving his N50 million prize money.

Daily Sun reports that Carter Efe defeated Portable in the bout conducted on Friday, taking the top prize after a hard contest between the two entertainers.

Following the match, Portable questioned the outcome, alleging that the judges’ decision to award Carter Efe the win was influenced by organisers.

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In a new development, Carter Efe has openly criticised the event organisers for the unpaid winnings.

In a video uploaded on social media, he voiced anger with the situation.

“Dem never give me my money oo. I never see N50 million ooo. I nearly die for that fight, I never see the N50 million. Make dem pay me the N50 oo,” he lamented.

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