Carter Efe calls out Wizkid for boxing bout

By Seyi Babalola

Controversial streamer Cater Efe has challenged Grammy-winning singer Wizkid to a boxing match.

Carter Efe, speaking on a recent livestream with Kcee and E-Money, stated that after dethroning Portable as Nigeria’s celebrity boxing champion, he now wants to fight Wizkid.

He said that he would want to have Wizkid’s first son Boluwatife Balogun there when he faces his father in the ring.

“The person I want to fight with now is Wizkid and I want his son, Boluwatife to be there too. Let him come and collect the championship from me if he is man enough,” he said.

Carter Efe has been beefing Wizkid after he accused the Starboy boss of not supporting him enough when he released a tribute song for him entitled ‘Manchala’ years ago.

Wizkid has largely ignored Carter Efe’s tantrums over the years.

He is yet to react to Cater Efe’s boxing match challenge.