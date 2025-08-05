From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), today, said that the total capital importation into Nigeria in Q1 2025 stood at US$5642.07 million, higher than US$3376.01 million recorded in Q1 2024, indicating an increase of 67.12 per cent.

In comparison to the preceding quarter, capital importa tion increased by 10.86 per cent from US$5089.16 million in Q4 2024.

NBS also said that portfolio investment ranked top with US$5204.61 million, accounting for 92.25 per cent, followed by Other Investment with US$311.17 million, accounting for 5.52 per cent.

Foreign Direct Investment recorded the least with US$126.29 mil lion (2.24 per cent) of total capital importation in Q1 2025.

Similarly, the banking sector recorded the highest inflow with US$3127.92 million, representing 55.44 per cent of total capital imported in Q1 2025, followed by the financing sector, valued at US$2097.48 million (37.18 per cent), and production/manufacturing sector with US$129.92 million (2.30 per cent).

So far, capital importation during the reference period originated largely from the United Kingdom with US$3681.96 mil lion, showing 65.26 per cent of the total capital imported.

This was followed by the Republic of South Africa with US$501.29 million (8.88 per cent) and Mauritius with US$394.51 million (6.99 per cent).

However, out of the five states that recorded capital importation during the quarter, Abuja (FCT) remained the top destina tion with US$3047.45 million, accounting for 54.11 per cent of the total capital imported. Lagos State followed with US$2564.68 million (45.44 per cent), and Ogun State with US$7.95 million (0.14 per cent). Others were Oyo and Kaduna states with US$7.81 million and US$4.06 million respectively, the bureau, noted.

The same way, Standard Chartered Bank Nigeria Limited received the highest capital importation into Nigeria in Q1 2025 with US$2103.76 million (37.29 per cent), followed by Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC with US$1398.38 million (24.78 per cent) and Citibank Nigeria Limited with US$1052.63 (18.66 per cent). ENDS