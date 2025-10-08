From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Anambra State First Lady Dr. Nonye Soludo has described cancer as a ‘generational threat’ that continues to claim the lives of many women every year.

The Governor’s wife, Founder of Healthy Living Initiative with Nonye Soludo, in a message on Wednesday, October 8, 2025, to mark Breast Cancer Awareness Month, observed every October, expressed concern over rising cases of breast cancer and other forms of the disease.

According to her, early detection remains the most effective way to treat and reduce the impact of breast cancer.

“The statistics are alarming, but we can all play our part to reduce the impact.

“The two major steps are to learn how to perform self-examinations regularly and to go for periodic screenings in reputable hospitals,” she said.

Mrs. Soludo noted that while October is globally recognised as a time to promote breast cancer awareness, the commitment to combating the disease should go beyond the commemorative period.

“We must do more as concerned stakeholders to strengthen awareness and extend cancer education to every community,” she said.

She also reaffirmed her commitment to promoting healthy living among women through her pet project, the Healthy Living Initiative, which focuses on wellness education, nutrition, and preventive healthcare.