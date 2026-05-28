Calm returns to Kano as Bayero, Sanusi suspend Eid-el-Kabir Sallah activities

From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Security agencies in Kano State have suspended all traditional activities related to the Eid-el-Kabir Sallah festivities.

The suspension has become a recurring measure since the emirate dispute erupted between Aminu Ado Bayero and Muhammadu Sanusi several years ago. It follows rising tension between their supporters in the state.

Daily Sun reports that prior to the police directive, both emirate councils had intensified preparations for activities marking the festival, while their supporters had vowed to undermine each other.

Following the security directive, however, calm has returned to the state as both emirate councils announced the suspension of all Eid-el-Kabir durbar activities.

Earlier, Aminu Ado Bayero shelved his programme and procession across selected locations in the state.

Announcing the suspension on his behalf, Sarkin Dawaki Babba, Aminu Babba Dan’agundi, said the decision was made in compliance with police directives issued to ensure peace and stability in Kano.

“As law-abiding citizens, we will adhere totally to the order of the security agencies in the interest of peace in the state,” he said.

Speaking on behalf of Emir Muhammadu Sanusi II, Aliyu Ibrahim acknowledged that they had received security reports indicating that some individuals planned to use the durbar celebrations to disrupt public peace and create chaos in the state.

He said the council suspended the activities to avoid a breach of order and preserve the peaceful atmosphere in the state during the celebrations.