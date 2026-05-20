Bwala defends Tinubu, labels Peter Obi ‘dictatorial’

Presidential spokesman and Special Adviser on Policy Communication, Daniel Bwala, has defended President Bola Tinubu’s handling of insecurity, economic reforms and external borrowing amid mounting public criticism over recent developments across the country.

Speaking during an interview on What’s Trending With Ojy Okpe on ARISE News, Bwala addressed concerns over insecurity, Nigeria’s engagement with the World Bank and political developments ahead of the 2027 elections.

Reacting to criticisms of the Tinubu administration’s economic policies and continued borrowing from international financial institutions, Bwala defended the government’s approach, insisting the administration remains focused on economic stability and long-term reforms.

He also pushed back against online campaigns calling on the World Bank to stop lending to Nigeria, maintaining that the government’s reform agenda is aimed at repositioning the economy for sustainable growth.

On the security situation, Bwala assured Nigerians that the Federal Government remains committed to tackling insecurity and rebuilding public confidence in affected communities.

The presidential aide, however, took aim at former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi, accusing him of intolerance toward dissenting opinions and describing him as a political actor with “dictatorial tendencies.”

According to Bwala, “Peter Obi is intolerant of opposing views,” adding that the former Anambra governor exhibits “dictatorial tendencies in political engagements.”

Defending the Tinubu administration’s policies, Bwala insisted the government is confronting economic and security challenges through reforms designed to deliver long-term outcomes.

The interview also examined controversies surrounding APC primaries and allegations of irregularities in some internal party contests, with Bwala commenting on the broader political landscape ahead of the 2027 elections.

“The administration remains focused on stabilising the economy and implementing long-term reforms,” Bwala said, while defending the government’s engagement with international financial institutions.

He further maintained that the Federal Government remains committed to “tackling insecurity and restoring public confidence across affected communities.”