• Steward in simplicity – Abbas

• He left legacy of reform and integrity – Walson-Jack

• He was devoted servant of Nigerian people – AbdulRazaq

From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

A solemn special session of the Federal Executive Council, presided over by President Bola Tinubu, was convened in Abuja on Thursday, July 17, 2025, to honour the life and service of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, in the United Kingdom.

Leading figures from government and public service delivered heartfelt tributes, reflecting on Buhari’s lasting impact on the nation.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio noted that Buhari chose honour over headlines. He described the occasion as a moment for national reflection rather than routine.

He offered a moving tribute: “There are moments in the life of a nation when she must pause, not out of routine, but out of reverence. Today is such a moment, as we gather in solemn remembrance of President Muhammadu Buhari—a man forged in the furnace of battle and tempered in the trials of government, who gave everything he had to a country that asked everything of him.”

Akpabio lauded Buhari’s disciplined, duty-driven leadership, recalling: “President Buhari did not seek headlines, he chose instead to chase honour. Where others sought glory, he sought duty. Whether clad in khaki or in agbada, through coups, campaigns, criticisms and crises, he never wavered in his belief in the promise of Nigeria.”

He admired Buhari’s austere disposition and unwavering patriotism: “His life reminds us of a truth often forgotten in this noisy age, that greatness is not always loud; that history sometimes preserves its most solemn purpose for those who walk for legacy, not fame. Let it be said by generations to come that a man once walked this land with a steady gaze and an iron sense of duty. His name was Muhammadu Buhari.”

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Abbas Tajudeen, described the late Buhari as a steward of simplicity and a mentor. He spoke of Buhari’s profound influence on Nigeria’s political future: “We gather today in solemn reverence to honour the memory of the man whose life and legacy are deeply woven into the fabric of our republic. President Buhari was no ordinary person in our national journey. He embodied pride, moral clarity, and an unshakable sense of duty.”

He recalled Buhari’s humble lifestyle and devotion to service and faith: “At a time when society was seduced by materialism, he chose a life of modest means and meaningful service. He was devoted to farming, steadfast in his Islamic faith, lived not for applause or affluence, but for the praise of God, country, and the cause of the nation.”

Tajudeen shared personal anecdotes of Buhari’s mentorship, including counsel given upon his election as Speaker: “His words were clear: lead as a servant, never as a master. These simple words have remained my compass. His war against corruption was unrelenting. Known to millions as Mai Gaskiya, the Honest One, he lived a life free from personal scandal. His integrity set a standard that will endure.”

Representing the Nigerian civil service, Head of Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, saluted Buhari’s reformist spirit, describing him as a legacy of reform and integrity. She said: “President Muhammadu Buhari was a towering figure in Nigeria’s national life, an embodiment of discipline, integrity, and unflinching dedication to the service of our country. His leadership journey, first as military head of state and later as president, sparked critical moments in our history.”

She highlighted his push for civil service reform: “Under his stewardship, the Nigerian Civil Service witnessed a revival… His administration championed the Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plans, reflecting his belief in a capable and ethical public service. His emphasis on merit and the rule of law inspired a culture shift that continues to shape reform efforts today.”

Walson-Jack closed her tribute on a personal note: “I had the privilege of being appointed by the late former president as a federal permanent secretary. His was a leadership marked by simplicity, courage, and rare moral clarity—values that remain instructive for all in government today.”

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, described the late Buhari as a devoted servant of the Nigerian people.

He lauded Buhari’s enduring legacy: “We gather to pay tribute to a man whose life was woven into the fabric of our nation—a soldier, a patriot, a statesman, and above all, a devoted servant of the Nigerian people. Across every region of our great nation, his legacies remain visible and impactful.”

“On behalf of my colleagues at the Nigerian Governors Forum, I extend our heartfelt condolences to President Tinubu, the government and people of Nigeria, and the family of our late former president, Muhammadu Buhari.”

AbdulRazaq praised President Tinubu’s gesture in honouring Buhari, calling it “historic and symbolic,” and concluded, “We pray for the peaceful repose of General Buhari. May God grant his family strength and comfort, and may the Almighty continue to bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”