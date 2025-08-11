From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Former Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, is in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), at its Abuja corporate headquarters.

A credible source told Daily Sun in confidence that the former speaker of the Federal House of Representatives was being held over alleged fraudulent cash withdrawals to the tune of N189 billion.

According to the source, the withdrawals were in flagrant violation of the Money Laundering (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022.

“The governor arrived at the EFCC’s HQs around 11:30 am and faced interrogators on the alleged financial crime”, the source said.

When contacted, EFCC’s Spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, declined to comment on the development.