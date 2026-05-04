Brazil plane crash kills two after aircraft strikes building stairwell

By Lawrence Agbo

Two people have died after a small private aircraft crashed into a building in Belo Horizonte, authorities confirmed on Monday.

The accident happened in the southeastern Brazilian city when the single-engine Embraer aircraft lost control and slammed into the side of a three-storey structure before coming down in the parking area below.

According to firefighters in Minas Gerais, the pilot and co-pilot were killed in the crash, while three other passengers on board survived but were rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Dramatic aerial footage captured by a news helicopter showed the aircraft flying unusually low above rooftops before it suddenly veered between taller buildings and struck the corner of the building.

Emergency officials said the impact occurred at the stairwell section of the structure, which may have prevented a more devastating outcome.

A fire service official told local outlet G1 that if the aircraft had hit the residential sides of the building, it could have crashed directly into occupied apartments.

“No one inside the building was injured,” the official confirmed, noting that the damage was limited to the stairwell and surrounding parking area.

Brazil has recorded frequent small-aircraft accidents in recent years due to its vast domestic aviation network.

Figures from the Center for Investigation and Prevention of Aeronautical Accidents show that the country registered 153 aircraft accidents in 2025, resulting in 62 deaths.