Borno records 3,000 Cholera cases, 37 deaths in a month outbreak

From Timothy Olanrewaju, Maiduguri

Borno has recorded no fewer than 3,0000 cholera cases and 37 deaths in a severe outbreak hit the state since early May.

An update by the Nigeria Centres for Disease Control (NCDC) indicates that the first cholera case emerged in Maiduguri, the state capital on May but rapidly spread to environs.

Executive Secretary of the Borno State Contributory Healthcare Management Agency (BOSCHMA), Dr. Saleh Abba Kaza conformed 37 dead in 3,000 suspected cases of the water borne disease, q rise in the 27 deaths reported by the NCDC for 1st to 25th May.

“It is confirmed that we are facing a serious health crisis as a devastating cholera outbreak has struck Borno, with over 3,000 reported cases and 37 tragic deaths across 36 wards in 7 local government areas (LGAs) within the month of May,” Kaza said in an advisory he issued weekend to semsitise the people.

He said 100 cases were reported between last weekend while Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) recorded the highest incidence with more than 2,000 case.

He said 13 communities including Mafa, Konduga, Monguno, Ngala, and Magumeri as affected.

He said authority has responded quickly to the public health crisis by evacuating affected persons for treatment and deploying all measures toward the containment of the outbreak.

He urged residents to ensure proper Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) practices: He said contamination of pipe-borne water and dams in many communities has been detected, adding that chlorination of our water is very important.

He also urged residents to desist from open defecation as this practice remains a serious risk. He advised people to maintain proper hand washing amd disposal pf waste.

Kaza commended the international partners; World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and other bodies for their intervention and support.

According to experts, cholera is a potentially deadly waterborne disease usually cause by a bacteria. It triggers sudden watery diarrhea, vomiting and dehydration and can lead to death within few hours of infection of the victim.