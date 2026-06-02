Boko Haram: NAF Chief assures of people-centred air operations

From Molly Kilete, Abuja
The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sunday Aneke, has again reaffirmed the commitment of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to conducting professional, responsible, and people-centred air operations in its ongoing counter-terrorism and other security operations across the country.
Aneke also assured that the commitment of the NAF remains steadfast in its resolve to institutionalise Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response (CHMR) across all levels of operations as part of its commitment to global best practices.
The CAS made this known while declaring open the maiden NAF Seminar on Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response for strategic-level officers.
The one-day seminar, which was held at the MD Umar Blue Room, Headquarters Nigerian Air Force in Abuja, brought together an array of senior military officers, security stakeholders, policy experts, civil society representatives, journalists, and subject-matter experts to deepen institutional understanding of civilian protection considerations in contemporary military operations.
In his address at the seminar, Air Marshal Sunday Kelvin Aneke, who described the initiative as a significant milestone in the NAF’s continuous efforts to strengthen professionalism, accountability, and operational effectiveness, noted that the evolving security environment requires military leaders to balance mission accomplishment with the protection of civilian lives and property, stressing that strategic-level officers play a critical role in shaping operational decisions, institutional responses, and public narratives.
While noting that the NAF remains steadfast in its resolve to institutionalise Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response across all levels of operations as part of its commitment to global best practices, the CAS said maintaining public trust and confidence is essential to achieving lasting operational success.
He said, “Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response is not a constraint on our operational effectiveness; rather, it is a framework that enhances precision, improves decision-making, and ultimately preserves strategic legitimacy.”
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He further stressed that civilian protection considerations enhance mission effectiveness by promoting informed decision-making, accountability, and operational discipline.
Earlier, in his welcome address, the Chief of Civil-Military Relations (CCMR), Air Vice Marshal Edward Gabkwet, described the seminar as a landmark initiative in the Nigerian Air Force’s ongoing efforts to strengthen professionalism, accountability, and civilian protection in military operations.
He noted that modern military operations demand a careful balance between mission accomplishment and humanitarian considerations, particularly in complex operational environments where civilians are often present.
According to the CCMR, “Operational success is not defined solely by tactical achievements, but by the ability to conduct operations with precision, discipline, restraint, and utmost regard for the safety, dignity, and wellbeing of civilian populations within areas of operation.”
Air Vice Marshal Gabkwet further highlighted the NAF’s deliberate efforts to strengthen Civilian Harm Mitigation and Response through doctrine development, training, and capacity-building initiatives. He noted that the seminar was organised at the directive of the Chief of the Air Staff to enhance strategic-level understanding of CHMR principles and equip senior leaders with practical tools for balanced, objective, and timely decision-making. He added that effective civilian harm mitigation requires collaboration among military, paramilitary, and civilian stakeholders, making the broad participation at the seminar both timely and essential.
The seminar featured presentations and discussions by renowned experts in civilian protection, human rights, and military operations, providing participants with a platform for constructive dialogue on best practices, operational lessons, and practical approaches to minimising civilian harm while maintaining operational effectiveness.
The Chief of the Air Staff expressed confidence that the outcomes of the engagement would further strengthen the Nigerian Air Force’s commitment to professionalism, operational excellence, and accountability while reinforcing its determination to protect civilians and uphold the highest standards in the conduct of air operations.