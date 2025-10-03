By John Ogunsemore

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo said Boko Haram is a monster that has virtually become part of the lives of Nigerians.

Decrying lingering insurgency in Nigeria, he added that pertinent questions must be asked if the menace must be fully understood and addressed.

Obasanjo spoke in Abuja on Friday at the unveiling of ‘Scars: Nigeria’s Journey and the Boko Haram Conundrum,’ a new book authored by former Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Gen Lucky Irabor (rtd).

Obasanjo said, “Boko Haram is now virtually becoming part of our life. Should we accept that? If we should not accept it, what should we do?

“How much do we know? Even from the other side, and from this side, have we been active enough? Have we been proactive enough?

“I think we have to ask ourselves the necessary questions to be able to deal with this thing that is now becoming a monster within our country.”

The ex-president, who the foreword of the book, thanked Irabor for contributing to the body of knowledge on the Boko Haram crisis.

He noted that posterity would judge the ex-CDS favourably for sharing his insider experience in the war on terror.

Other dignitaries at the event include former President Goodluck Jonathan, serving and former governors, serving and former service chiefs, among others.