Bloody protests: NSCDC CG places state commandants on red alert

From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

Following the ongoing nationwide protests which have turned bloody and violent in some states of the federation, the Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has placed all zonal commanders, head of formations and state commandants across the 36 states and FCT on red alert.

The NSCDC boss who led a team of operatives to monitor the protests last night in Abuja expressed concern about the attacks meted out by security agencies deployed to protect government infrastructure and the civil populace.

In a statement, he noted that several warnings were made to so-called peaceful protesters on the need to shun all acts of violence, vandalism, destruction and looting of both public and private belongings amongst others which occurred in some countries where protests and demonstrations were carried out in recent past.

Audi decried the whole process saying that most agitators and organisers of the protests were obviously in absentia thereby giving room for unscrupulous elements to perpetrate their sinister intentions.

“It is very lamentable that there was the incidence of fierce attacks on security operatives and wanton destruction of property in Kaduna, Kano, Yobe, Gombe and many other states just as officers and men were injured and NSCDC operational vehicle was set ablaze in Katsina” he lamented

The CG further hinted that 32 suspects were arrested by NSCDC men at Sabo Gari, Bata France road and Murtala Mohammed Way in Kano adding that the operatives swiftly intervened while the protesters were carting away with goods worth thousands of naira.

“While #End bad Governance Nationwide Protesters kicked off in August 1, 2024, our men who had been earlier briefed on the need to safeguard all critical national assets and infrastructure across the board did not hesitate to ensure that 32 suspects were apprehended for vandalism, looting and destruction of property. They would be properly investigated and legal actions be appropriately taken” Audi said

Representing the NSCDC helmsman on Day 2 of the protest the Acting DCG Operations, Phillip Ayuba has further reiterated the marching order of the CG charging the officers and men to ensure civility and imbibe professionalism in dealing with the peaceful protesters.

He, however, noted that the security agencies will not tolerate any act of violence and destruction of government facilities as those who dare would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.