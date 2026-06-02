•Traditional ruler murdered in Langtang

From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

Eight persons were reportedly killed and 10 others injured following an attack by gunmen on Gwon-Ajang village in Foron District of Barkin Ladi Local Government Area of Plateau State.

Residents said the attack occurred at about 10 p.m. on Sunday when the assailants invaded the community and opened fire on villagers gathered for a birthday celebration.

The gunmen were said to have started shooting randomly, causing panic as residents scampered for safety.

National Publicity Secretary of the Berom Youths Moulder-Association (BYM-A), Rwang Tengwong, confirmed the attack in a statement on Monday.

Tengwong said at least eight persons were killed, while more than 10 others sustained severe injuries and were rushed to hospital for treatment.

The group expressed concern over the renewed violence in the area and called on security agencies to take decisive action to halt the attacks and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The injured victims were said to have been evacuated to nearby health facilities, while security personnel were reportedly deployed to the area following the incident.

A witness, Bishop Iliya, said the victims had gathered to celebrate the birthday of one of their members when the attackers struck.

He said the gunmen shot at people on sight, leaving several persons dead while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Iliya lamented the recurring attacks on communities in Plateau and called on security agencies to take urgent steps to safeguard lives and property.

“The people were gathered for a birthday celebration when the gunmen arrived and started shooting at everything in sight. It is a painful and unfortunate situation for our community,” he said.

Other News Plateau: 3 vigilantes killed in night attack on Barkin Ladi community

Barkin Ladi and adjoining local government areas have been under repeated attacks in recent times.

Meanwhile, the traditional ruler of Timshat in Langtang South Local Government Area, Godwin Vonga, was on Sunday murdered by unknown gunmen along the Timshat-Mabudi Road.

Vonga, who held the title of Magaji Timshat and was a former councillor representing Nasarawa Ward in Langtang South, was reportedly attacked while returning home after dropping his children at school in neighbouring Mabudi town.

Nanbol Pirfa, a resident of the community, said the monarch’s death had thrown Timshat and neighbouring communities into mourning.

He described the deceased as a respected leader and public servant, adding that the motive behind the killing remained unclear.

Chairman of Langtang South Local Government Area, Hon. Nanfa Alhassan Nbin, condemned the incident.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Butko Bako Iliya, the chairman expressed shock over the monarch’s death, describing it as barbaric, unfortunate and unacceptable.

Nbin, while sympathising with the family of the deceased, the people of Timshat and the entire Langtang South community, vowed that the perpetrators would be brought to justice.

He prayed for the repose of the deceased’s soul and for God to grant his loved ones the strength to bear the loss.

The chairman warned criminal gangs operating within the local government area to desist from such acts or face the full weight of the law.

Nbin urged residents to assist the police with information that could help unmask the perpetrators.