Biafra: MASSOB declares sit-at-home on May 30

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) has declared a lockdown in the entire South East on May 30 to commemorate the day the late Odumegwu Ojukwu started the Biafra struggle.

The directive, as contained in the statement issued by the National Director of Information of MASSOB, Samuel Edeson, also urged the federal government to seize the opportunity of the celebration to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, from prison.

The pro-Biafra group has therefore directed that all schools, markets, business premises, among others, remain closed on this day.

MASSOB’s statement reads in part: “The leadership of the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign state of Biafra ( MASSOB) led by Comrade Uchenna Madu have declared May 30th, 2026 as Biafra Day Celebration. This year marks the 59th year anniversary of the Biafra declaration by General Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu on 30th May, 1967.

“MASSOB, in the spirit of true Biafranism and brotherhood among Biafran agitators and Biafrans in general, have declared the 2026 commemoration of the Biafra Anniversary ceremony with a sit-at-home exercise in Biafraland for sober reflection.

“MASSOB declares that all markets, public/private motor parks, schools, banks, and other public business premises shall remain closed from 6 am to 4 pm on 30th May, 2026.

“The closure of the public places and services on 30th May 2026 are marks of honour, respect and patriotism to our fatherland. It is a mark of appreciation and acknowledgement of the numerous sacrifices and prices our fathers, mothers, brothers and sisters rendered for Biafra during the three-year war of genocide against Biafra by the British-backed Nigeria.

“MASSOB is also using the Biafra declaration anniversary to show solidarity to our brother, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu who is wrongly imprisoned for the sake of Biafra.

“We demand his immediate release and call for justice for all Biafrans who have been unjustly detained or persecuted.

Our struggle for Biafra is unstoppable, and we will continue to fight until our homeland is restored.

“The call for stay at home has been our annual and recalling measures and steps for effective civil disobedience ceremonial exercise.

“MASSOB reminds the people of Biafra that this exercise has always been the life wire of the Biafran struggle which boomed the potency and acceptability of the non violence Biafra self determination struggle.

“The request for closure of markets, public/private motor parks, schools and other public business premises is a one-day mandatory exercise that Biafrans shall stand, it is a mark of respect and love for our fatherland.

“Biafrans shall not be compelled, pressurized or forced to observe the stay-at-home exercise.

“MASSOB and other pro-Biafra agitators will not molest, compel or intimidate anybody to observe the stay-at-home exercise, as all our members shall stay indoors in observance of the great day of Biafra.

“There shall be no physical demonstration, street march, procession or any other public functions in Biafraland on May 30th, 2026.

“MASSOB knows that there will be a heavy presence of armed Nigeria Army, mobile police, DSS operatives and civil defence in the major cities of Biafra land during our annual Biafra Day Anniversary Celebration. They are all signs of the jittery fear and cowardice of Nigeria state over Biafra.

“No amount of security intimidation, mesmerisation, killings, detention, oppression, incarceration, etc. will ever stop the willpower of an indigenous people for self-determination. the use of force can never stop the inflow of the spirit of Biafra,” the statement concludes.