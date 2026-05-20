BET Awards: Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake nominated [Full list]

Nigerian music stars Wizkid, Burna Boy, Asake and Tems have secured nominations for the 2026 BET Awards, further highlighting the global rise of Afrobeats and Nigerian music.
The nominations, announced ahead of the June 28 ceremony in Los Angeles, place Nigerian artistes among some of the biggest names in global music.
One of the standout moments for Nigeria this year is the historic nomination earned by Wizkid and Asake in the Best Group category for their collaborative project, REAL Vol. 1.
The nomination makes the duo the first contemporary African artistes to be recognised in the category, where they will compete against international acts including Clipse, FLO, Nas & DJ Premier, French Montana & Max B, and Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz.
Tems emerged as one of Nigeria’s strongest contenders after securing three nominations across major categories. The Grammy-winning singer was nominated for Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, BET Her Award for First, and the Viewers’ Choice Award for Raindance, her collaboration with British rapper .
Burna Boy also received a nomination in the Best Collaboration category for his appearance on WGFT, a track by American rapper .
The 2026 BET Awards will be hosted by comedian , while leads this year’s nominations with six nods. and follow with five nominations each.
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Selected 2026 BET Awards nominees
Album of the Year
AM I THE DRAMA? — Cardi B
DON’T TAP THE GLASS — Tyler, the Creator
everything is a lot. — Wale
HEARTS SOLD SEPARATELY — Mariah the Scientist
The Fall-Off — J. Cole
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
Ari Lennox
Coco Jones
Kehlani
SZA
Tems
Best Group
Clipse
FLO
Nas & DJ Premier
Metro Boomin & DJ Spinz
Wizkid & Asake
Best Collaboration
“Chains & Whips” — Clipse & Kendrick Lamar
“Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
“WGFT” — Gunna feat. Burna Boy
BET Her Award
“Already Good (Tasha Slide)” — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
“First” — Tems
“Go Girl” — Summer Walker feat. Latto & Doja Cat
Viewers’ Choice Award
“Burning Blue” — Mariah the Scientist
“Chanel” — Tyla
“Raindance” — Dave & Tems
“Outside” — Cardi B