A fresh attack on Agbo Vengav community of Udam in Gwer West Local Government Area of Benue State resulted in the killing of seven people, including women and children.

According to reports, several others were missing following the attack by gunmen, which took place around 1:00 am on Friday.

A source who pleaded anonymity revealed that a little girl was among those killed while her mother was taken away by the suspected herdsmen. Her whereabouts remain unknown.

It was gathered that the gunmen invaded the community when residents had gone to bed.

“The attack on the community started around 1:00 am on Friday; the number of bodies recovered was seven, and a search for missing people was still ongoing,” another source shared.

As of the time of filing this report, efforts to contact the Spokesperson of the Benue State Command to confirm the attack proved futile.