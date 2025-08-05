By John Ogunsemore

The Governor of Benue State, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia has strongly condemned the killing of two Igede youths along Awajir-Oju road.

Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Tersoo Kula disclosed this in a Tuesday statement.

According to security reports, the two were travelling from Oju on their motorcycle when they were attacked and killed in cold blood.

The governor also denounced a separate attack on Nyifon community in Mbaikyongo Ward of Buruku Local Government Area.

The incident, reportedly carried out by youths from the Mbayaka community in Kusuv, also of Buruku LGA, followed a misunderstanding linked to a boat mishap.

Alia described the two incidents which happened separately in different local governments in the state as uncalled for and unfortunate,

saying nobody or group has the right to invade another community or inflict harm under any circumstance.

“He has directed the security agencies to move in, liaise with the traditional rulers of the areas concerned and ensure that they comb the vicinity thoroughly and within 48 hours, identify and apprehend the perpetrators of these heinous crimes to face the full wrath of the law,” the statement reads in part.

Alia said, “Benue is beginning to experience a level of security stability, and I will not tolerate any attempt by anyone regardless of their status or intentions to instigate unrest or threaten the peace we are working hard to sustain.”

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to protecting lives and property, and called on all communities across the state to remain peaceful and law-abiding while investigations continue.