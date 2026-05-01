Benue: Gov Alia commends state workers on 2026 May Day

Pledges improved welfare
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From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi
Benue State Governor Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia has commended all workers in the state and the country on the occasion of the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration.
The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, said the 2026 May Day was an opportunity to celebrate Benue workers and highlight their importance in his administration’s efforts to transform the state and positively impact the lives of the people.
He commended the entire state workforce for their immense contributions, which he added have seen the state witness transformation in key sectors.
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He described the workers as important stakeholders in the implementation of his administration’s seven-point development plan, SACHIIP, which stands for Security of Lives and Property, Agriculture and Rural Development, Commerce and Industry, Human Capital and Social Development, Infrastructure and Environment, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), as well as Political and Economic Governance.
Describing workers’ welfare as a necessity for better performance, the governor assured that his administration will continue to make the welfare of workers in the state a major priority by implementing friendly policies that will enhance their well-being and boost their capacity.
He praised the labour unions in Benue for their cooperation and support, which he said has enhanced workers’ productivity.
The governor wished Benue workers a memorable celebration.