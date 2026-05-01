Benue: Gov Alia commends state workers on 2026 May Day

01 May 2026 3:24 pm WAT

Tokunbo2 By
Google LogoFollow Us on Google
Benue State Governor Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia

Benue State Governor Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia

Pledges improved welfare

___________________________________________________________________

From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Benue State Governor Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia has commended all workers in the state and the country on the occasion of the 2026 Workers’ Day celebration.

The governor, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Tersoo Kula, said the 2026 May Day was an opportunity to celebrate Benue workers and highlight their importance in his administration’s efforts to transform the state and positively impact the lives of the people.

He commended the entire state workforce for their immense contributions, which he added have seen the state witness transformation in key sectors.

Other News

He described the workers as important stakeholders in the implementation of his administration’s seven-point development plan, SACHIIP, which stands for Security of Lives and Property, Agriculture and Rural Development, Commerce and Industry, Human Capital and Social Development, Infrastructure and Environment, Information and Communications Technology (ICT), as well as Political and Economic Governance.

Describing workers’ welfare as a necessity for better performance, the governor assured that his administration will continue to make the welfare of workers in the state a major priority by implementing friendly policies that will enhance their well-being and boost their capacity.

He praised the labour unions in Benue for their cooperation and support, which he said has enhanced workers’ productivity.

The governor wished Benue workers a memorable celebration.

Tags:

Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Follow The Sun Newspaper

Get live updates & exclusive stories delivered straight to your phone.

WhatsApp Channel Telegram
Breaking news & top stories

Stay connected with The Sun Newspaper

Get breaking news, exclusive stories, and live updates delivered straight to your phone. Join thousands of readers already following us on Whatsapp Channel and Telegram.

Follow on Channel Join Telegram

Latest News

Related News