From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

Worried by the incessant killings, destruction, and displacement of people in the state, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Benue State Chapter, has organised a prayer summit for the Christian community in the state.

The Vice Chairman of CAN in the state, Rev Jonathan Terwase Ugbede, who led the prayers, lamented that many people have been killed by armed herdsmen while the attacks on the Benue people have continued unabated.

He noted that communities in Logo, Kwande, Ukum, Agatu, Apa, Gwer West, and Guma Local Government Areas, among others, have been the most affected.

He stated that only God could save the Benue people from the cruel hands of the herdsmen and appealed to Benue Christians to offer relentless prayers for God to intervene in the situation.

He wondered why some youths from the state are going behind to support the killing of fellow Benue people and sued for unity and peace to enable the state to surmount the security challenges. He further appealed to the youths to find something useful to do to enable them to be relevant to themselves and society in general.

Ugbede appreciated the State Governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia, for his proactive approach to issues of insecurity in the state, noting that the establishment of Anyam Nyor was a clear indication that the Governor is determined to deal with insecurity in the state.

The Vice Chairman of CAN said the Church in Benue does not support any call for emergency rule in the state, saying the Church has no hand in the call for the removal of the Governor but would continue to support him to continue with people-oriented projects.

The immediate past Chairman of CAN in the state, Rev Akpen Leva, in his message, told Christians that only God would save them and appealed to the people to leave their evil ways and come to God on bended knees, with remorse, and God would save the land.

Leva, who informed that it was not too late for the people to return to God, said the people should embrace the virtues of love, unity, and avoid everything that is capable of dividing them and bringing disunity as well as hatred in society.