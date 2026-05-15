Bende South 2027: Hon Victor Anyaogu rallies APC members, unveils development agenda

From Kenneth Udeh, Umuahia

A frontline aspirant for the Bende South State Constituency seat under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hon. Victor Ebubechukwu Anyaogu, has declared that the 2027 political season must usher in a new generation of vibrant and energetic leadership capable of reconnecting governance with the grassroots.

Speaking in an interview with The Sun on Friday ahead of the APC primaries, the youthful politician and businessman mounted a strong case for generational change, insisting that the people of Bende South deserve a representative who is active, accessible, innovative and in tune with the realities of modern governance.

Hon. Anyaogu, who hails from Amaedukwu Nkpa Autonomous Community in Bende South, said his decision to join the race for the Abia State House of Assembly was driven by widespread dissatisfaction with the current representation in the constituency and the growing demand by youths and ordinary residents for a more responsive voice at the state legislature.

The APC hopeful declared that he was not contesting for personal glory but out of a deep desire to reposition Bende South through purposeful representation, youth-driven ideas and grassroots engagement.

Unveiling the motivation behind his ambition, Anyaogu said the time had come for young people to rise and take responsibility for shaping the future of their communities.

“Well, I’m vying for the State Assembly. I want to represent my people from Bende South constituency. So, as a youth, I feel like it is the right time the youth should step up and take their place,” he said.

In what appeared to be a direct criticism of the incumbent lawmaker, the aspirant argued that the constituency had not received adequate representation, stressing that several concerns raised by constituents had remained unattended to.

“And the person sitting there is not doing enough. We have been protesting but our voice needs to be heard. So, I’m stepping out not just for my sake, but on behalf of my people to come and see the chances we have to make things right,” Anyaogu declared.

The youthful APC chieftain also highlighted his diverse business background and legislative exposure, which he said have equipped him with the practical experience needed to effectively serve the people.

According to him, his entrepreneurial investments span real estate, land banking, solar importation and commercial trading, with business interests in Aba and beyond.

“Well, I’m into multiple businesses. I’m into real estate, I’m also into land banking. I’m partly into solar importation. I have shops in Ariaria. I also have some houses for rent in Aba,” he explained.

Beyond business, Anyaogu revealed that he had firsthand exposure to legislative procedures during his time serving at the National Assembly under the Official Report department of the Senate, an experience he described as pivotal in shaping his understanding of governance and lawmaking.

“I have some experience serving in the National Assembly. I was precisely under the Senate. So, I worked in the Senate every day to see the conversation going on there. So, that is where I accumulated enough experience which I feel would be best for me to go and represent my people at the state level,” he added.

Making a passionate appeal to APC stakeholders and delegates ahead of the primaries, Anyaogu maintained that the political climate now favours youthful, technologically-aware and energetic leaders capable of adapting to the fast-changing realities of governance and development.

According to him, innovation and modern thinking must become central pillars of representation at the grassroots.

“Yeah, because I believe it is youth o’clock. And then if you see, there are a lot of advancements in our modern-day living, especially AI. So, we need youths to come out and make a mark,” he stated.

The aspirant argued that while older and more experienced politicians may still have roles to play at higher levels of governance, grassroots representation requires leaders with the physical strength, accessibility and adaptability to constantly engage with the people.

“So, I have the capacity and the knowledge to move the grassroots level with enough energy to keep up. I feel like at the top level could be people with experience, but when you come down to the grass level, it should be more people with physical energy to come down to the people, talk to the people, relate with the people, know their concern, and bring in new modern developments that would help. So, that is what I have for my people and that is why I feel I’m the best candidate,” he said.

Anyaogu further called on APC delegates to ensure a level playing field during the party primaries, urging them to support aspirants with capacity, vision and genuine grassroots connection rather than recycling ineffective leadership.

“I want the party delegates to also see the reason why the youths have to represent at the grassroots level. Because while on the grassroots level, you need to send representatives that are up and doing, and not people who are a little bit dull and not acting fast,” he stated.

“So, I feel like they should give us a level playing ground where everyone who has the intention to participate can come out and show what they have,” he added.