Cynthia Nwadiora, better known as Cee-C, a former Big Brother Naija housemate, has stated that she did not win the reality show because she was “real” and did not follow a strategy.

Cee-C emphasised the importance of strategy on the reality show, as well as focus, in order to achieve success.

She spoke in a recent podcast interview with Pulse.

“I did not win Big Brother Naija maybe because I was myself and I could not stick to a strategy. But having been on the show twice and also watched the show sometimes, I will say it’s very important to have a strategy and stick to it. Be serious about it.

“If you’re going on the show to win the money, your eyes should be on the prize. Don’t loose guard.

“Forget about what anybody else is doing. Focus on the money. If you’re there to do sh*t, build friendship or relationship, whatever it is, focus on it. Because the organisers don’t give scripts,” she stated.