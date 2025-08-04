Big Brother Naija Season 10 housemate Kola has expressed his thoughts with another housemate, Kayikunmi, warning him of how his acts may be interpreted by others.

The comment comes as Kayikunmi navigates his complicated love triangle with female housemates Mide and Isabella.

“It can come across like you’re a player. You dey talk to Mide, dey tell Isabella say you like Mide.” Kola said.

Kayikunmi had earlier confessed to both women about his feelings, causing tension in the house.

Mide stopped her relationship with Kayikunmi after he admitted to being interested in someone else two days after they started dating.

Meanwhile, Isabella had earlier revealed her grief after discovering Kayikunmi was drawn to another housemate, Mide, despite their growing connection.

In a separate conversation, Isabella and Kayikunmi advised Kola to be more forthright and confident in pursuing his interest in Dede, warning him not to allow Jason Jae to get involved.

“Seize the opportunity. The way Jason dey carry her go one corner, if you get the chance, secure your own corner,” Kayikunmi advised.