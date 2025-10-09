Opeyemi Ayanwale, also known as Imisi, the winner of Big Brother Naija Season 10, has denied using a pity strategy to gain public sympathy and votes while in the Big Brother house.

During an interview with Arise TV, the 23-year-old reality star revealed that she had little time to prepare for the program after getting her acceptance email.

According to her, everything happened so quickly that she packed what she had at hand without much planning.

“I didn’t come in with a pity strategy. I didn’t even believe I was going to be picked for the show. When I got the mail, I had only a few days to pack. I was in Ijebu at the time, and I brought all the costumes I took to that location to my sister, then we started planning,” Imisi said.

The BBNaija winner also added that her wardrobe choices on the show reflected her real-life style, stressing that there was nothing calculated or strategic about her approach.

“I didn’t have time to go home, and even if I did, I feel like it’s just a few things I’d have taken because most of the outfits I wore in the house are what I usually wear outside. That’s just me,” she explained.