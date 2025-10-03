By Esther Bassey

Faith’s journey in the Big Brother Naija house came to an abrupt end on Thursday after he was disqualified following a physical altercation with a fellow contestant.

His exit adds her name to the list of housemates who have, over the years, been sent packing from the show not by eviction votes, but through disqualification for breaking the house rules.

Below are five other housemates who faced the same fate:

1. Kemen (BBNaija See Gobe, 2017)

Kemen was given the booth after being found guilty of inappropriate behaviour towards a fellow housemate, Tboss. His disqualification stirred widespread conversations on consent and boundaries.

2. Erica (BBNaija Lockdown, 2020)

Erica was disqualified after multiple strikes and warnings for flouting house rules. A heated outburst directed at fellow housemate Laycon eventually sealed her exit from the show.

3. Beauty (BBNaija Level Up, 2022)

Beauty was sent home barely two weeks into the season after receiving consecutive strikes for aggressive behaviour, including violent outbursts and damaging property.

4. Tacha (BBNaija Pepper Dem, 2019)

Tacha was one of the most talked-about housemates of her season, but she was disqualified following a physical altercation with Mercy, the eventual winner of the show.

5. Khloe and K-Brule (BBNaija Double Wahala, 2018)

The duo became the first pair to be disqualified in the history of the show after accumulating several strikes for violent conduct and rule-breaking.

Faith’s disqualification may have shocked many viewers, but it reinforces a long-standing reality of BBNaija: the house is as much about discipline as it is about entertainment.

Over the years, the show has proven that no matter how popular a contestant might be, breaking the rules comes with consequences. For fans, it’s a reminder that in Big Brother’s house, the game can end in the blink of an eye.