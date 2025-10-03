After his shocking disqualification from the Big Brother Naija Season 10 house, Faith has finally reunited with his family in an emotional moment that has been making rounds online.

Clips circulating on social media captured Faith stepping out to meet his loved ones, who welcomed him with open arms despite the controversy surrounding his exit.

His family members were seen embracing him tightly, with visible joy and relief on their faces.

Fans online have been buzzing with mixed reactions.

While some expressed happiness that Faith was back in a supportive environment after such a dramatic exit from the show.