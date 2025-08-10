By Seyi Babalola

Jason Jae and Kola, Big Brother Naija housemates, have accused Dede, a female housemate, of manipulating them.

The duo disclosed that the model “used” them and then discarded them for Koyin.

Jason and Kola, who had not been on good terms due to their rivalry over Dede, set aside their differences on Saturday night to have a conversation about what they felt she had done to them.

Jason: “She [Dede] don use us catch cruise.”

Kola: “She has achieved what she wanted to achieve. Mehn, I f*cked up!”

Jason: “After she used two of us, she moved to the next person, Koyin.”

Dede clarified from the onset of her relationships with Jason Jae and Kola that she isn’t interested in romance in the house, stressing that she is in a happy relationship outside.