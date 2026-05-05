Bayelsa police arrest armed robbery suspect

From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State Police Command has arrested a suspected armed robber identified as Perepiyagha Pere, 19.

According to the investigation, the suspect, a staff member of Adonai Security Services from Angiama community in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, allegedly broke into the home of a woman in Imiringi community, Ogbia Local Government Area.

He was said to have inflicted several knife cuts on her and forced her to transfer N62,000 to his bank account.

However, an alarm was raised, and police operatives attached to the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit of the command responded swiftly and arrested the suspect.

The command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Musa Mohammed, while confirming the incident, said all the exhibits had also been recovered.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, a staff member of Adonai Security Services, allegedly attacked a female victim (name withheld) in her house at Imiringi Community, Ogbia LGA, Bayelsa State, with a knife, inflicting severe injuries on her hands. He thereafter forcibly compelled the victim to transfer the sum of Sixty-Two Thousand Naira (₦62,000) to his bank account. The suspect also reportedly stole the sum of Three Hundred United States Dollars $300 and other cash yet to be ascertained.

“The suspect is currently in custody at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), Yenagoa, and is undergoing further investigation.”