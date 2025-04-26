From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

George Turnah, the lead convener of the NEW Associates, a pro-Tinubu grassroots group, has warned troublemakers to steer clear of the venue of the mega rally and official inauguration of the group slated for today.

Turnah, who spoke at a stakeholder meeting ahead of the mega rally to appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing illustrious Ijaw sons and daughters into critical positions in his administration, warned against any sponsored infiltration of the event, stating that anyone attempting to disrupt the event would be identified and held accountable.

Addressing concerns about possible disruptions, he assured that the event would be orderly and security-conscious.

“We have cooperated fully with security agencies. Our mobilisation strategy is structured. We have narrowed down to specific groups, local governments, and associations. All participants can be traced to the person who mobilised them.

“If anyone creates chaos, claiming to be part of us, we will know they are from the other side. And whatever they do to us that day, we will return in kind, until they leave office. The only thing we will not disrupt are state functions,” he said.

Turnah, who also serves as the South-South Zonal Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the current acting chairman of the party in Bayelsa State, assured members and stakeholders of a peaceful, well-coordinated event.

While emphasising the importance of political alignment and responsibility, he stressed that the outcomes of elections are a collective reflection of party efforts, not individual aspirations.

Turnah pointed out that it is the political party that contests elections, and victory at the polls should benefit all members.

He described the New Associates as more than just a political group, but a movement grounded in ideology and values.

According to him, the group is a political family under the leadership of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Chief Nyesom Wike.

“Everyone has the right to make a choice. Just like salvation, political decisions are personal. And I take full responsibility for the choices I have made, in 2019, 2023, and beyond, without regrets.