Bayelsa Central senatorial: Akinaka emerges PDP sole candidate

Young entrepreneur and aspirant, Mr. Richard Akinaka, has won the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial primary election for the Bayelsa Central senatorial district.

Mr. Akinaka was announced on Wednesday as the sole candidate at the Senatorial District Headquarters venue, St. Peters’ Primary School, Yenagoa main Town. which served as the collation centre, by the PDP Vice Chairman for the Senatorial District and Returning Officer, Mr. Bidi Weris after the party primary conducted at various wards.

Speaking at the event, Akinaka thanked party leaders, supporters, and stakeholders for the honour bestowed upon him.

“Today I stand very humble and honoured to profoundly accept your nomination as your party candidate. This is a sacred trust that I would hold dear and never betray,” he said.

Akinaka acknowledged the long-standing challenges faced by the constituency, including stagnation and poor representation.

He promised to reverse the fortunes of the people.

“Our people have long yearned for a steady hope and progress over the years, we have suffered from stagnation, underrepresentation.

“That era is over now. As we prepare to go into the general election, my message to you is a message of hope, a message of optimism, a message of commitment,” Akinaka stated.

He emphasised that development is his priority and not personal gain.

Akinaka noted that going to the Red Chambers would provide a bigger platform to deliver greater value to constituents beyond what is possible at a private level.

He also, assured party faithful of his total commitment to victory in the upcoming polls.“We’ll work as a serious party and become victorious come the general elections,” he said.