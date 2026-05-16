Bandits unleash terror in Oyo

•Kill teacher, okada rider, abduct pupils, vice principal

•Police launch massive manhunt

By Oluseye Ojo

Fear and confusion engulfed Ahoro-Esinele community in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State on Friday after heavily armed bandits invaded three schools, abducted pupils, students and school workers, including a vice principal, and killed a teacher and a commercial tricycle rider during the bloody raid.

The coordinated attacks occurred in the early hours of Friday at Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota, as well as Community Grammar School/L.A Primary School, Esiele, while pupils and students were preparing for academic activities.

The Oyo State Police Command, which confirmed the incident, said the attackers stormed the communities on motorcycles and carried out simultaneous attacks before fleeing with the victims into a nearby forest.

The abducted vice principal was identified by the police as Mrs Alamu Folawe, while the slain assistant headmaster was identified simply as Mr Adesiyan.

According to the police, no pupil or student had been confirmed killed as of the time of filing the report.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ayanlade Olayinka, in a statement, disclosed that the attackers also carted away a Toyota Corolla belonging to the abducted vice principal before setting the vehicle ablaze along the forest route.

He added that an okada rider who reportedly resisted attempts by the gunmen to seize his motorcycle was also shot dead during the attack.

“The Oyo State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that it has commenced an intensive manhunt and rescue operation following a coordinated attack carried out by armed hoodlums on some schools and surrounding communities within Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State in the early hours of today (yesterday), Friday 15th May, 2026.

“Preliminary investigation reveals that the assailants, who operated on motorcycles, simultaneously attacked Baptist Nursery and Primary School, Yawota as well as Community Grammar School/L.A Primary School, Esiele, abducting some pupils, students and staff members including the Vice Principal, Mrs Alamu Folawe.

Eyewitnesses said the gunmen fired sporadically into the air, forcing terrified residents, pupils and passersby to flee for safety as panic spread across neighbouring communities.

Residents claimed the attackers operated for hours before escaping through bush paths linking the communities to forest reserves.

Following the incident, Commissioner of Police in the state, Abimbola Ayodeji Olugbenga, reportedly led tactical operatives and other security commanders to the scene for on-the-spot assessment and operational coordination.

The police said tactical teams, intelligence assets and other operational platforms had been deployed to the affected communities to prevent further attacks, rescue the abducted victims and apprehend those responsible for what the command described as a heinous act. The command appealed to residents to remain calm and provide credible information that could aid rescue efforts and investigation.

Meanwhile, the Oyo State Government initially ordered the closure of schools in affected and neighbouring communities over fears of fresh attacks.

However, hours later, the government announced that all affected schools would reopen on Monday, May 18, 2026, following what it described as a comprehensive security review and the deployment of additional security operatives to vulnerable areas.

The Executive Chairman of the Oyo State Universal Basic Education Board (OYOSUBEB), Dr Nureni Adeniran, described the incident as tragic, assuring residents that security agencies were fully on top of the situation.

“A tactical response team has been deployed, and all necessary intelligence and operational measures are ongoing to ensure the safe rescue of the pupils and to restore peace to the community,” he said.

Adeniran said security agencies had assured the government of sustained surveillance and protection across the affected communities.

“We mourn with the family of the teacher, whose life was tragically cut short. His service, dedication and sacrifice will never be forgotten.

“This is a dark and painful moment for our education family in Oyo State, and our hearts are with the affected parents, teachers and the entire community,” he said.

Adeniran, who appealed to parents and residents not to spread unverified information, assured that the government and security agencies were working round the clock to secure the safe return of the abducted victims.