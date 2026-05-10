Bandits killed in Niger airstrikes, not civilians – DHQ

From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Defence Headquarters(DHQ), has debunked reports making the rounds over alleged killings of civilians in an airstrikes conducted by the military in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State, saying that the operation targeted armed bandits not civilians.

The DHQ, said the operation was carried out following intelligence reports indicating the convergence of armed bandits at Lukupe Village in Shiroro LGA on May 9, 2026.

Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, Whi made this known, said the Nigerian Army UAV Command subsequently carried out multiple air interdiction strikes between 11:59 p.m. on May 10 and 6 a.m. across suspected bandit hideouts in Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu and Kuduru villages.

He said local intelligence sources confirmed that the aerial bombardments were “precise on target” in Kusasu, Katerma and Bokko villages.

Onoja, in a statement issued Sunday night in Abuja, said about 70 bandits were killed in Kusasu alone, while surviving fighters were seen evacuating the bodies of their colleagues for burial.

The statement reads; “In line with the Armed Forces of Nigeria’s (AFN) mandate to conduct operations to rout out all forms of insecurity in the country, on 9 May 2026, intelligence reports indicated the convergence of armed bandits at Lukupe Village in Shiroro LGA. Subsequently, on the 10 May 2026 between the hours of 1159pm to 6am, the Nigerian Army UAV Command acting on intelligence conducted multiple air strikes on different bandits locations including Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu and Kuduru Villages all in Shiroro LGA of Niger State. Further reports from local sources confirmed that the aerial interdiction was precise on target at Kusasu, Katerma and Bokko. See video footage. It was gathered that about Seventy (70) bandits were hit and killed in Kusasu. Others were sighted gathering the remains of theircolleagues for burial while others on about 200 motorcycles moved towards Zango. Another group from Bokko were also seen advancing towards Zango apparently to meet their colleagues and perfect their next plan of either retreating or attacking Sarkin Pawa or the government/security infrastructure in Kuchi. Meanwhile, another group were also seen converging at Kopa, East of Mongoro, suggesting a possible plan to attack government/security infrastructure in Mongoro. The military took necessary steps to neutralise all these threats in a timely manner.

The Defence Headquarters wishes to clarify reports circulating in certain quarters alleging that civilians were killed in the aerial interdiction strike conducted in the early hours of Sunday, 10 May 2026, across Katerma, Bokko, Kusasu, and Kuduru villages in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. The operations were meticulously planned and executed based on credible, actionable intelligence confirming the convergence of terrorists at those specific locations. Contrary to the narrative being circulated, the strikes were precisely targeted at identified terroristenclaves and achieved their intended military objectives, neutralizing approximately seventy armed bandits in Kusasualone. These are armed groups who had been tracked and confirmed as hostile elements actively planning attacks on civilian communities and military assets in the area.

It is particularly instructive that, well ahead of the aerial interdiction, all local civilian communities within the general area had, out of an abundance of caution, voluntarily relocated to Sarkin Pawa for their safety. This fact alone fundamentally undermines the claim that innocent residents were present in the strike zones at the time of the operation. Post-strike intelligence assessments and verified reports from local sources further confirmed that the aerial interdiction was precise on target, with terroristssubsequently observed gathering the remains of their fallen colleagues for burial, while others, numbering over 200 and mounted on motorcycles, were sighted retreating in the direction of Zango. These are not the movements of a civilian population; they are the signature of a degraded but still mobile criminal force. Nonetheless, relevant military formations have been directed to verify the allegations of civilian casualties, if any.

The Armed Forces of Nigeria remains fully committed to the protection of all law-abiding citizens and conducts all operations in strict accordance with the rules of engagement and applicable laws. The Defence Headquarters urges the media and the public to exercise restraint and avoid amplifying unverified accounts that serve no purpose other than to embolden criminal elements, undermine troop morale, and erode public confidence in ongoing security operations. Individuals peddling unsubstantiated claims of civilian casualties without offering any credible evidence and without seeking official military response prior to publication risk becoming unwitting instruments of terroristpropaganda. Meanwhile, the Armed Forces of Nigeria will continue to pursue and neutralize all threats to national security with the precision, professionalism, and resolve that the defence of Nigeria demands.