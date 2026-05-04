Bandits kill 11 in reprisal attack on Katsina communities

By Lawrence Agbo

A violent reprisal attack by armed bandits has left 11 residents dead in parts of Kankia Local Government Area of Katsina State, heightening tension in already troubled rural communities.

Security authorities confirmed that the attackers struck Jeka da Kolo and Kwalgoro villages on Sunday, arriving in numbers and opening fire on residents before escaping into surrounding bush paths.

The incident reportedly followed earlier confrontations between security operatives and armed groups in the area, raising fears that the latest assault was a retaliatory strike aimed at vulnerable civilians.

Officials of the Katsina State Police Command said tactical teams were quickly deployed after distress alerts were received, leading to a pursuit of the attackers across nearby settlements.

Despite the response, the assailants had already inflicted heavy casualties before retreating. Authorities described the attack as deliberate and targeted, urging residents to remain alert.

Commissioner of Police Ali Umar Fage condemned the killings and ordered intensified intelligence-led operations across the affected axis, including bush combing and joint patrols with other security agencies.

He assured that efforts were ongoing to track down those responsible and prevent further escalation of violence in the region.

Local sources said the attack has deepened fear among residents, many of whom have faced repeated security threats in recent months linked to armed groups operating in the region.

The Katsina State Government also reacted, describing the killings as unacceptable and reaffirming its commitment to supporting security forces to restore stability in rural communities.

Authorities have appealed for calm, urging residents to provide timely information that could assist ongoing operations to dismantle armed networks in the area.

“Report suspicious movements to the nearest police station or via the Command’s emergency lines: 0815 697 7777 or 0707 272 2539. Further developments will be communicated in due course,” the statement said.

Security operations have since been reinforced across Kankia and the surrounding local government areas as investigations continue.