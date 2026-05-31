Ballon d’Or: Kane in showdown with PSG stars [Updated list]

Harry Kane’s grip on the 2026 Ballon d’Or race is facing fresh pressure after Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League triumph reshaped the list of leading contenders for football’s biggest individual prize.

The Bayern Munich striker currently tops the updated rankings after an outstanding season that produced 65 goals and seven assists, helping the German giants secure a domestic treble. Kane’s remarkable consistency has placed him firmly at the front of the Ballon d’Or conversation.

However, PSG’s latest European success has intensified the race.

Ousmane Dembélé has surged into contention following a decisive role in PSG’s back-to-back Champions League triumphs. The French forward delivered crucial performances throughout the knockout stages, strengthening his bid to challenge Kane for the award.

Portuguese midfielder Vitinha has also emerged as one of the season’s standout performers. His commanding displays in midfield, including an influential Champions League final outing, have pushed him into the top tier of Ballon d’Or hopefuls.

Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal remains among the favourites after another exceptional campaign. The teenager registered 25 goals and 20 assists while leading the Catalan club to domestic silverware, further cementing his status as one of world football’s brightest stars.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé, despite enduring a trophyless season at club level, continues to command attention after producing 48 goals and 10 assists. A strong FIFA World Cup campaign with France could significantly boost his chances.

PSG winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia also climbed the rankings after a string of influential performances in Europe, while Bayern Munich stars Michael Olise and Luis Díaz strengthened their credentials with impressive domestic campaigns.

Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice retained his place among the leading contenders after helping the Gunners win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final, while Manchester City striker Erling Haaland remains in the mix following another prolific season.

Updated Ballon d’Or rankings:

Harry Kane (Bayern Munich)

Ousmane Dembélé (PSG)

Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Vitinha (PSG)

Michael Olise (Bayern Munich)

Kylian Mbappé (Real Madrid)

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)

Luis Díaz (Bayern Munich)

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Erling Haaland (Manchester City)

With club football concluded, attention now turns to the 2026 FIFA World Cup, a tournament expected to play a decisive role in determining who ultimately lifts the Ballon d’Or.