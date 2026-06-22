Badenoch: Britain’s problems won’t end with Starmer

Leader of the UK Conservative Party, Kemi Badenoch, has launched a scathing attack on outgoing Prime Minister Keir Starmer, describing his leadership as a failure and blaming Labour Party policies for many of Britain’s current economic and political challenges.

Badenoch reacted on Monday shortly after Starmer announced he would step down as Prime Minister, ending months of speculation over his future amid growing pressure within the Labour Party.

In a statement posted on her official X account, Badenoch criticised several decisions taken under Starmer’s administration, including tax policies, welfare reforms, defence spending and energy strategy.

“Hiking national insurance. The Family Farm Tax. Giving up on real welfare reform. Not funding our defence. Not drilling our own oil and gas. Appointing Peter Mandelson, then lying about what had happened,” she wrote.

The Conservative leader argued that the UK’s problems extend beyond Starmer himself and are rooted in what she described as Labour’s political ideology.

“Britain is not ungovernable. Keir Starmer is a terrible Prime Minister. But the problem isn’t just Starmer,” Badenoch said.

She further accused Labour lawmakers of prioritising higher taxation and welfare spending over economic growth.

“Labour MPs only want higher taxes to hand out more benefits, as the Welfare Secretary has pointed out. These are Labour’s choices and their values, regardless of who is running the party,” she added.

Calling for a change in political direction, Badenoch said the Conservative Party remains best placed to revive the economy and restore productivity.

“We need to get Britain working again. We need the Conservatives,” she stated.

Starmer announced his resignation on Monday, less than two years after leading Labour back to power. Speaking outside 10 Downing Street, he said the party needed fresh leadership ahead of the next general election and confirmed that the process of electing a new Labour leader would begin in July.

The outgoing Prime Minister said he would remain in office until a successor is chosen, with the transition expected to be completed by September. He also revealed plans to spend more time with his family after leaving office, thanking his wife, Vic, for her support throughout his tenure and acknowledging that mounting pressure within Labour played a role in his decision to step aside.

His departure has intensified the race to lead the governing Labour Party, with Andy Burnham among the leading figures expected to contest for the top job.

Starmer’s resignation marks a major turning point in British politics and opens a new chapter in the battle for the country’s leadership ahead of the next electoral cycle.