Babachir Lawal dumps ADC

…Accuses party, Atiku of manipulating presidential primary

By Chinelo Obogo

Former Secretary of the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir LawaI has said he is exiting the African Democratic Congress (ADC), alleging that the party’s just concluded presidential primary was manipulated to favour former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

In a post made on his Facebook page, he said he is exiting the ADC because its just concluded primaries were at all levels massively rigged in favour of Atiku.

In his post, he said he senses a conspiracy of silence of which he does not want to be part of, alleging that most members of the party behave as if this is the normal thing to do.

He also alleged that results were just written or rewritten to favour Atiku and that even where they allowed some semblance of election to hold, the winners were allegedly replaced with members of Atiku’s syndicate.

‎He said: “I do not intend to be part of Atiku’s rigging machine in the 2027 general elections and I cannot avoid doing so if I remain in the party. The man and his cabal are just irredentist and religious hegemonists. For me, working for Kachalla Atiku means giving Tinubu an automatic ticket to a second term which gives me nightmares. I believe Tinubu might, comparatively speaking, end up a better Nigerian president than Kachalla Atiku could ever be (as bad as Tinubu currently is and possibly could ever be). The choice in 2027 it seems will be Morton’s fork.

‎”I did not join the ADC to make Nigeria progressively worse so my beliefs and conscience won’t allow me to partner with the evil that Atiku and his people represent. For, with close to 25 adult children, six wives (past and present, some offshore) and a heavily shrunk decapitated business empire, I foresee 25 Seyi Tinubus and six Remi Tinubus; a prospect that has been keeping me awake all night with worry. And who knows which Chagouri’s might be lurking around the corner waiting for an Atiku bazaar. I would have thought the Northerners who helped rig the primaries for a near-senile octogenarian they all know to be an incompetent, tribal and religious bigot would be the ones that should crave the most a good post-2027 governance seeing as Tinubu has driven its people to total destitution. I would have thought that when Northerners insist on a northern president they would be thinking of one that will stop the downward spiral into poverty and insecurity. Alas, a leopard cannot change its spots. The North, it seems, is perpetually doomed to self-harm.”

‎

‎He said while he will be tweaking his plans for the future and consulting, he will retire to his village farm from where I will be watching Atiku get defeated by President Tinubu.