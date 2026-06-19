Nearly one year after the demise of the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona, the council of Ilamuren kingmakers, led by the Olisa, Chief Rasheed Adeoye Adesanya, has approved the nomination of five princes for the throne.

The Awujale died on July 13, 2025 at the age of 91 after 65 years having being crowned at 25 on April 2, 1960,

In a letter addressed to Governor Dapo Abiodun, and personally signed by the Olisa, he said the kingmakers acted under Section 4(2) of the Chiefs Law 1957, and the Customary Law regulating the selection and succession to the Awujale of ljebuland.

The letter listed the nominees as Prince Ademorin Aliu Kuye, Prince Isiaq Ayodele Adewale Adekoya (Eleruja), Prince Onabanjo Abimbola John, Prince Oluwaseun Waheed Omopenu Onanuga, and Prince Olabode Onanuga.

The Olisa explained that he, being the royal authority over the Ilamuren in Council and Head of Kingmakers convened several meetings to consider the selection of the new Awujale.

The letter read: “The Declaration provides that all the kingmakers must unanimously pick one candidate or send preferred candidates of the kingmakers to the State Government for final choice. It is in pursuance of that we forward the five names for the choice of the State Government.

“I attach herewith the declaration made under Section 4(2) of the Chiefs Law 1957, and the Customary Law regulating the selection to the Awujale of Ijebuland Chieftaincy.

“I have also considered the overall interests of ljebu Ode and the Chieftaincy law of Ogun State and to forestall the process of nominations and hence the recommendations of five qualified princes whose antecedents and experience will bring the exalted position to greater achievements for ljebu land, Ogun State and Nigeria.

“I pray for the prosperity of the Government and people of Ogun State and wish for the enduring greatness of ljebuland.”