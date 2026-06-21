Austin Laz gets shareholders’ nod for N2.1bn expansion capital

From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Shareholders of Austin Laz and Company Plc have authorised the board of directors to raise additional capital of up to N2.1 billion, or such other amount as may be determined, through a private placement.

The approval also empowers the board to determine the terms and conditions of the capital raising, which may be executed through a business combination, merger, hybrid structure or any other appropriate arrangement.

The resolution was passed unanimously by shareholders at an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) yesterday at the company’s corporate headquarters in Benin City.

As part of the approval, shareholders authorised the directors to utilise the company’s unissued share capital for the issuance of new shares required for the transaction.

The shareholders who attended the meeting virtually and physically, also authorised the directors to allot the new ordinary shares in connection with the private placement at a price of N5.00 per share to one or more investors in tranches.

“The board of directors is hereby authorised to finalise the terms and timeline for the private placement or business combination or merger or hybrid, as well as to consider, negotiate, finalise and approve the list of potential investors in the mode as determined.

“The board of directors is hereby authorised to appoint all professional parties and execute, sign or enter into all agreements, documents, deeds, undertakings or instruments necessary for the successful implementation of the agreed mode.

“The board of directors are hereby authorised to take such further actions and do such further things as may be required to give effect to the above resolutions, including but not limited to obtaining the approvals of relevant regulatory authorities including, the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Nigerian Exchange Limited, as well as complying with the directive(s) of any relevant regulatory authority

“The company secretary is hereby authorised to take requisite steps to reflect the changes in the share capital structure of the company at the Corporate Affairs Commission, including but not limited to effecting the necessary amendments to the company’s memorandum and articles of association to reflect the increase in the company’s share capital pursuant to the foregoing resolutions,” said the shareholders.

The shareholders further ratified and adopted all steps already taken by the board of directors in connection with the proposed capital raise through private placement or business combination or merger or hybrid.

Speaking after the resolutions, Mr Christopher Itua, chairman, board of directors of the company described the authorisation as laudable, noting that the raising of the share capital would make the company one of the best in the country.

Itua represented by Nyemike Ogbechie, a board member, said the shareholders had been able to strategise and come to the conclusion that the company needed to be restructured for optimal productivity and competitiveness in the Nigeria industrial sector.

He said, in restructuring, core investors had been identified who are going to bring in expertise, equipment and finances to help turn around the establishment.

He assured that by the time the capital is raised, the company would experience profits which would translate to more dividends to shareholders.

Speaking at the meeting, Dr. Austin Lazarus Asimonye, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the company, described the resolutions as a significant step towards repositioning the company for sustainable growth and improved performance.

According to him, the meeting was convened to seek shareholders’ approval for the board to deploy the proposed capital raise towards strategic investments, including potential mergers and acquisitions.

He explained that the funds would enable the company to acquire a stake in a thriving business, a move aimed at strengthening its operations, enhancing shareholder value and driving long-term growth.

“We are very hopeful that the company is going to turn around greatly, which will bring joy to the investors, the shareholders, and the country at large.

“It is a technologically driven company and all that is needed for a company is how to explore and exploit the technology of the company.

“The business we are investing into again is another technology laden company with great potential. It’s a new technology we’re buying into that produces building materials

“Allied building materials such as glazed roofing tiles and so many other allied building material products. It’s a new innovation different from what has been.

“We’re buying into a new technology, a new business. We’re taking a majority share in the business. So, it will become a subsidiary of the Austin Laz company,” he added.