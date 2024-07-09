Attack on children’s hospital: Russia must be held fully accountable for crimes against humanity – Envoy

From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

Following the attack on the Okhmatdyt Сhildren’s Hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine, the Ukrainian Ambassador to Nigeria, Ivan Kholostenko, has said Russia must be held fully accountable for all its crimes against people, against children, and against humanity.

Kholostenko, in a statement made available to Daily Sun in Abuja, also said Russia continued to terrorise the civilian population of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian envoy stated that on July 8, 2024, Russia launched a missile attack on peaceful Ukrainian cities namely: Kyiv, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipro, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

He further said in the attack, more than 40 missiles of various types were used against Ukraine.

“In Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, missiles hit Okhmatdyt Children’s Hospital, where medical specialists save the lives of hundreds of children every day. The hospital has been severely damaged by the Russian strike and lots of people, including children, were trapped under rubble. The exact number of casualties is still unknown.

“During the day, another hospital in Kyiv was attacked. This proves that Russia is purposefully hitting medical facilities and civil infrastructure. Moreover, Kyiv was attacked in broad daylight to kill as many people as possible.

“Russia cannot claim ignorance of where its missiles are flying and must be held fully accountable for all its crimes, against people, against children, against humanity in general, says President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy,” Kholostenko wrote.

Kholostenko added that it was very important that the world did not remain silent about the development, and that everyone sees what Russia is and what it is doing.

“The Russian army fights with children. So, what is the difference between such actions and acts of terrorism?

“Putin once again demonstrated the terroristic nature of his actions and a strong desire to seize Ukraine and kill its people, even small children,” Kholostenko stated.