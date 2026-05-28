Atiku visits Amaechi in Abuja, discusses Nigeria’s challenges

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has revealed that he visited former Rivers State Governor and ex-Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, at his Abuja residence, where both leaders discussed the state of the nation and the need for urgent solutions to Nigeria’s challenges.

Sharing details of the visit in a statement on his X page on Thursday, Atiku said, “This afternoon, I visited my brother and compatriot, former Governor of Rivers State and ex-Minister of Transportation, Chief Rotimi Amaechi, at his Abuja residence.”

According to him, the meeting focused on the country’s worsening economic situation, insecurity and the role of patriotic Nigerians in addressing the challenges facing the nation.

“Beyond the warmth and camaraderie, we had deep and honest conversations about the troubling state of our nation, the growing economic pain, insecurity, and the urgent responsibility on patriotic Nigerians to continue engaging in the search for solutions that can rescue our country from drift and despair,” he said.

Atiku also disclosed that he felicitated Amaechi on his birthday and shared light-hearted moments over Arsenal’s recent success.

“I also felicitated with him on the occasion of his birthday yesterday and teased that Arsenal’s historic triumph could not have arrived at a better time. Chief Amaechi, a thoroughly well-loaded Gunner, took the banter in very good spirits,” he added.

The former vice president further joked about Amaechi’s promise to host him with a local delicacy during a future visit.

“In true Rivers hospitality, he apologised for not having enough time to prepare Fisherman Soup, a delicacy I have now been promised on our return for the second leg,” Atiku stated.