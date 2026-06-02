Atiku slams Babachir Lawal over ADC exit

The presidential candidate of African Democratic Congress (ADC), Atiku Abubakar, has described former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal’s explanation for quitting the party as “substance-induced fabrication of lies”.

He said this in a Monday statement signed by Atiku Media Office, hours after Lawal made his move public.

Announcing his exit in a post on his Facebook page, the ex-SGF alleged that the party’s just concluded presidential primary was manipulated to favour Atiku.

“I do not intend to be part of Atiku’s rigging machine in the 2027 general elections and I cannot avoid doing so if I remain in the party. The man and his cabal are just irredentist and religious hegemonists,” Lawal said.

In a reaction, the Atiku Media Office said Lawal’s statement was “utter rubbish”.

It said, “The attention of the Atiku Media Office has been drawn to the needless and senseless attack on the person and character of the former Vice President of Nigeria and the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress in the 2027 election, Atiku Abubakar.

“Ordinarily, the verbal vituperation and the utter rubbish churned out by Babachir Lawal would have been better ignored as the ranting of a man high on substance, but for the overriding need to put the records straight.”

The media office explained that though Lawal has the right to resign from ADC and is free to do so because political parties are voluntary associations of people, he is not entitled to cast aspersions on Atiku based entirely on fabricated and brazen lies.

According to the statement, accusing Atiku of religious bigotry or nepotism is one of the laziest and most ridiculous lies anyone can spread against the former Vice President.

The statement explained that Atiku Abubakar is one of the most liberal politicians in Nigeria and his record in this regard is there for anyone to verify.

“As far as we are concerned, Babachir was perfectly describing his own character rather than Atiku’s. The former SGF seeks power on the altar of dividing the people based on primordial sentiments. All his altercations with people are caused by his selfishness. He opportunistically panders to sentiments to achieve his ambition. None of his struggles are influenced by the larger interests of his people or Nigeria,” the statement added.

The media office described Lawal as “a notorious conflict entrepreneur” who is not qualified to speak about what is good for Nigeria.

“When Babachir said he resigned from ADC because of the so-called rigging or manipulations during the primaries, he didn’t offer any proof of his allegations.

“And instead of offering evidence of his allegations, he went further to drag Atiku’s family into the issue which was irrelevant to the issue of primaries. It’s evident from the load of garbage published by the former SGF that he holds personal animosity against Atiku Abubakar,” the statement further reads.

Atiku Media Office advised Lawal to search his conscience and stop feeding the cauldron of division and bigotry among Nigerians for his own selfish interests.

It said, “There is no such thing as a Muslim and Christian party in Nigeria. When the outcome of a competition doesn’t favour you, you should petition the party to show proof of manipulations or rigging. It’s however most irresponsible for a former SGF to turn himself into an agent of division.