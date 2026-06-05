At 40, Ogechi, Founder/CEO, Noble Merry, is living her dream

By Tony Onyima

Some people spend years searching for their purpose, while others stumble upon it unexpectedly. For Dr Ogechi Anthony, purpose came through a combination of childhood observations, life experiences, spiritual conviction and an unwavering determination to solve a problem she could never forget.

Today, she is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Noble Merry Empowerment Foundation. This popular organisation in Lagos has touched the lives of tens of thousands of families through food security initiatives and community empowerment. Yet, the seeds of this remarkable journey were planted long before the organisation existed. They were planted in the crowded neighbourhoods of Lagos, where a young girl watched families struggle to survive. They were nurtured in the rural landscapes of Anambra State, where she learned the dignity of labour and the value of self-reliance. And they blossomed years later into a vision that continues to feed both bodies and spirits.

Born in Lagos State and originally from Okija in Anambra State, Ogechi’s upbringing exposed her to two distinctly different worlds. She attended nursery and primary school in Lagos before making an unusual request that surprised her parents.

While many children dream of city life, Ogechi wanted to experience life in the village. Curious about a place she imagined to be far removed from modern conveniences, she persuaded her parents to allow her to relocate to Okija with an uncle who was travelling home. That decision would prove life-changing.

In Lagos, she had witnessed the realities of urban family life. She saw husbands and wives arguing over money and watched children become unintended casualties of financial hardship and marital conflict. Those scenes left a lasting impression on her young mind. She remembers hearing women quarrel with their husbands over food and money, and seeing situations where children suffered because their parents were locked in disputes over finances.

For many children, such moments become forgotten fragments of memory. For Ogechi, they became life lessons. “Within me, I resolved to be a financially independent woman when I grew up so that I could confidently take care of my family,” she recalls. Then came life in the village.

There, she encountered a different reality. She attended a private secondary school where education was closely tied to hard work and survival. People worked because they had to. Success was earned through discipline, commitment and resilience. The contrast between Lagos and Okija gave her a unique perspective on life. One environment taught her about financial vulnerability. The other taught her about resourcefulness. Together, they shaped the values that would later define her mission.

After completing secondary school, Ogechi returned to Lagos before gaining admission to study Public Administration at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka. Like many ambitious young women, she dreamed of more than academic achievement. Marriage brought stability and comfort, but she was determined not to become dependent. Instead, she embraced entrepreneurship with remarkable energy. “I don’t believe in sitting idle,” she says with a smile. “I made clothes. I opened a fashion house. There was a time when I was supplying vegetables to hotels. I believe in starting small and then growing into whatever you’re doing.” The ventures varied, but the mindset remained constant. She believed in learning continuously and contributing meaningfully wherever she found herself. What she did not realise at the time was that every experience was preparing her for something much larger than business.

Then came 2020. As COVID-19 spread across continents, economies slowed, businesses struggled, and uncertainty became a daily reality. Like millions of others, Ogechi was concerned about the future. Yet, amid the anxiety of the pandemic, something unusual began to happen. Friends started speaking words over her life that she could not understand.

One friend predicted she would soon be involved in a project of enormous impact. Another, entirely unaware of the first conversation, offered similar prayers. The messages puzzled her. At the time, she was more focused on surviving the economic consequences of the pandemic than contemplating large-scale humanitarian projects. Yet the strange encounters were followed by vivid dreams.

“There is this supernatural thing about me,” she explains. “Most of the time, God speaks to me through a dream. In fact, most of the things that have happened to me in life were revealed through dreams.” In one dream, she found herself standing on a vast farm filled with fruits and vegetables. Professionally dressed people moved confidently across the landscape. When she asked what the place represented, she was told it was a land of opportunity where people came to be empowered and freed from hunger and poverty.

The dream seemed mysterious. Then came another. This time, she saw people gathered on an elevated platform waiting for someone. To her surprise, they were waiting for her. She could not understand either dream. Only later would the pieces begin to fit together. The turning point arrived unexpectedly. One day, she witnessed a scene that transported her back to childhood. A husband and wife were engaged in a heated argument. The issue was painfully familiar: money for food. The woman’s anger echoed the same conflicts Ogechi had witnessed years earlier in Lagos. “The woman’s verbal abuse occupied my mind for days,” she remembers. “I started thinking that there should be a way for families to get a steady supply of food”. The idea refused to leave her.

Perhaps families needed more than temporary relief. Perhaps they needed a sustainable system to help them consistently secure food affordably. Initially, others’ responses were discouraging. Some questioned the viability of the idea. Others advised patience. But the more she delayed, the stronger the conviction became. Eventually, she gathered a few people and started on a small scale. What began as a modest initiative soon evolved into something far greater.

The early days were far from glamorous. Funding was limited. Resources were scarce. Yet Ogechi remained convinced the vision could work. Drawing on personal savings and strategic thinking, she secured distributorship arrangements with food manufacturers, enabling the organisation to source products at lower costs. Gradually, Noble Merry Empowerment Foundation began to take shape. The organisation was designed not merely as a charity but as a platform for empowerment. Members contribute according to their means and benefit from collective purchasing power and organised distribution. The goal was simple: help families access food more efficiently while protecting them from the harsh realities of inflation and food insecurity. It was a model rooted in dignity rather than dependency.

That philosophy is reflected even in the organisation’s name. “I intentionally didn’t want poverty reflected in the organisation’s name,” Ogechi explains. “For me, poverty is a mindset. I also don’t believe people should be treated like trash just because they are asking for help.”The name Noble Merry emerged from her desire to create a platform where people could retain their dignity while finding support.

Six years later, the results speak for themselves. The organisation now serves approximately 10,000 members and has impacted more than 30,000 families. For many households, the programme has become a lifeline. “We boldly say that we have solved the problem of food insecurity in many homes,” she says. “Many housewives cannot remember the last time they bought essential groceries at the open market.” The impact extends beyond food. Each year, the foundation supports education by distributing school supplies to students in community-based schools. The organisation has also created employment opportunities and built a reputation for transparency and trust.

For Ogechi, however, the greatest reward remains the stories. “My greatest satisfaction is when I see people happy,” she says. “When I see families sharing testimonies of how our food empowerment programme has lifted them out of misery.”

Sometimes those testimonies arrive as videos showing beneficiaries sharing food with relatives and vulnerable people in their communities. Those moments, she admits, often leave her emotional.

Like many social enterprises, Noble Merry faces challenges. Funding remains a major concern as the organisation seeks to expand its distributorship network and increase the range of food items available to members. There are moments of doubt. “Businesses grow through challenges,” she reflects. “When they arise, you often begin to doubt your ability to overcome them. So, for me, instead of running helter-skelter, I run back to God.” Despite the obstacles, she remains optimistic about the future.

Although more than 30,000 families have benefited from the initiative, she knows many more still need help. Her vision continues to expand, driven by a belief that no family should have to go hungry. What makes Ogechi Anthony’s story inspiring is not merely the scale of her achievements. It is the journey behind them. The conflicts she witnessed as a child became a source of motivation. The lessons she learned in the village became tools. The dreams she experienced during a season of uncertainty became a source of direction. Together, they shaped a purpose that now touches thousands of lives.

As she celebrates her 40th birthday, Ogechi has much to be grateful for. She is a wife, a mother, an entrepreneur, a leader and a change-maker. Yet perhaps her greatest achievement lies in the lives she has transformed. Her journey is a reminder that childhood experiences often carry hidden lessons, and that dreams, when pursued with courage and conviction, can become vehicles for extraordinary impact. And if she could leave one message for those who look up to her, it would be this: “You cannot come to this world and live without making an impact.”