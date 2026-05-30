ASUP threatens to report poly mgt to EFCC, ICPC for allegedly diverting funds

From Isaac Job, Uyo

Federal Polytechnic,Ngodo Isuochi chapter of Academic staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP) has said that it would report management of the institution to anti graft agencies for diverting funds meant to drill borehole on campus to undisclosed personal account.

The Union therefore threatened to report the alleged financial misappropriation to Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission ( ICPC) respectively.

Speaking to Journalists in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital, the chairman of the Union Dr Ador Osondu said the decision to report the alleged corruption to anti graft agencies was part of the resolutions adopted by members during Congress .

Osondu who was in Uyo for undisclosed reasons said the resolutions have been communicated to the institution’s Rector Dr. Paul-Darlington Ibezim Ndubuisi in a petition signed by him and the secretary, Comrade Onyeneke Ejike.

The union urged the institution’s management to urgently constitute an independent audit of the borehole project funds and furnish it with a full financial statement adding that failing to do so will compel it to formally send the petition to ICPC, EFCC, and other relevant authorities.

The Union also demanded that the Governing Council should sanction any of the management team found culpable in the alleged financial diversions meant for the welfare of staff and development of the institution.

According to the petition , other concerns raised include: Non-Remittance of Union Check-Off Dues from February 2026 to Date, alleged diversion of staff welfare packages for 2023, 2024 and 2025; absence of essential drugs and medical supplies in the Polytechnic health centre.

The Union gave the institution’s management a 21-day ultimatum to address the six issues raised or risk an industrial action adding that they were open to negotiations and dialogue within the time-frame.

The petition reads in parts, “The Congress of this Union has passed a resolution strongly condemning the alleged diversion or transfer of funds approved and earmarked for the construction and installation of a borehole facility at this institution into a personal account.

“If substantiated, this conduct represents a flagrant breach of public financial management principles and constitutes a criminal offence under extant Nigerian laws.

“The Union demands that Management immediately commission an independent audit of the borehole project funds and furnish the Union with a full financial statement. Failure to do so will compel the Union to formally petition the ICPC, EFCC, and other relevant authorities.”

The union also expressed reservations over management’s alleged non implementation of staff welfare and statutory obligations such as, refusal to facilitate National Housing Fund (NHF) Staff Sensitization and Enrolment; refusal to facilitate National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) Enrolment for Staff;

Other concerns raised include: Non-Remittance of Union Check-Off Dues from February 2026 to Date, alleged diversion of staff welfare packages for 2023, 2024 and 2025; absence of essential drugs and medical supplies in the Polytechnic health centre.

“We demand that Management takes immediate and concrete steps to resolve all the above issues within 21 days of receiving this letter.

“Failure to comply will compel the Union to activate all lawful trade union mechanisms to press home our demands, including industrial action.”The Union threatened.