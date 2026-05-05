Association of Med Lab Scientists decries quackery in profession, vows to stamp it out

From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria (AMLSN), Abia State branch has decried the level of quackery in the profession and has vowed to stamp it out.

Chairman of the Association, Dr. Ahiara Onyeakolam made the vow during the inauguration of the new executives and award ceremony of AMLSN held in Aba, Abia State.

Dr. Ahiara said the level of quackery in the profession in Abia was alarming, saying this has discouraged people from patronizing qualified laboratory scientists.

“Quackery is threatening the profession in the state, unqualified medical laboratory scientists have infiltrated the field, not only bastardizing the profession, but also putting the lives of people in danger.”

He promised that his association was going to tackle the problem head on to save the profession and lives of people.

Dr. Ahiara called on all members to be united in this fight, stressing that, togetherness in one spirit, they would conquer and build a happy association.

He commended the Medical Laboratory Technicians, describing their roles as important in the profession and urged them to always respond positively when they are needed.

The permanent secretary, Abia State Ministry of Industries and SMEs, Dr. Okey Ihemanma, himself a medical laboratory scientist, commended members of the association for the good work they have been rendering to humanity.

He urged them to leverage on the transformative agenda of Governor Alex Otti which he said has attracted several multinational agencies to the state, to better their services to the people.

Dr.(Mrs) Veronica Uruakpa, director, medical laboratory services, Ministry of Health, Abia State urged the new exco of AMLSN to work hard to improve the profession.

“We handle specimen, and specimen is life, therefore we should carry our work in a way the profession will be the envy of other professions.”

Others who spoke at the event, including Prof Emmanuel Nwankwo, Dr. Chima Ogbonnaya and Innocent Ojike, all expressed joy at the unity of purpose in the Abia branch of association unlike what obtains at the national level.

They were optimistic the association would continue to grow in Abia and pledged their unending support.

Chairman of the organizing committee, Nwokoro Prince commended members of the association for coming together again after years of inactivity.

He congratulated some of the members who received award at the event for what they have been doing for the association in particular and society at large.

Highlight of the event was award given to some deserving members including Dr. Ahiara and Ojike (whose wife is also a Medical Laboratory Scientist), who was given bond of unity award.