Army Chief charges recruits to fight terrorists, respect human rights

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, has charged newly trained soldiers of the 90 Regular Recruit Intake to confront terrorists and other criminal elements with courage while upholding professionalism and respecting human rights.

The Army Chief gave the charge on Saturday during the Passing Out Parade of the recruits at the Depot Nigerian Army in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Addressing the graduating soldiers, Lieutenant General Shaibu said they would play a critical role in ongoing military operations aimed at safeguarding Nigeria’s territorial integrity and protecting citizens from security threats.

He noted that after undergoing rigorous military training, including specialised instruction in counter-terrorism and counter-insurgency operations, the soldiers were fully prepared to join frontline operations against terrorists, bandits and other criminal groups threatening national peace and stability.

The COAS stressed that although the Nigerian Army remained determined to deny criminal elements any safe haven, all military operations must be conducted in strict compliance with the Rules of Engagement and the Law of Armed Conflict.

According to him, adherence to these principles is essential to maintaining the Army’s professionalism and preserving public confidence in its operations.

Lieutenant General Shaibu also acknowledged the continued support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, in strengthening the operational capacity and combat readiness of the Nigerian military.

He urged the newly enlisted soldiers to justify the confidence reposed in them by exhibiting discipline, courage, operational excellence and unwavering loyalty to the Constitution and the nation.

The Army Chief further warned the recruits against the misuse of social media, cautioning that unprofessional online conduct and the unauthorised disclosure of military information could jeopardise operational security and undermine ongoing efforts to defeat insecurity across the country.

He advised the soldiers to remain vigilant and responsible in their use of digital platforms, stressing that protecting sensitive operational information is a key responsibility of every service member.

Reaffirming the Nigerian Army’s commitment to protecting the lives and property of Nigerians, Lieutenant General Shaibu expressed confidence that the newly inducted soldiers would make meaningful contributions to ongoing military offensives aimed at restoring lasting peace, stability and security across the country.

The Passing Out Parade formally marked the completion of the recruits’ basic military training and their induction into active service in the Nigerian Army.