From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The Nigerian Army has carried out a minor reshufflement with the appointment of new Principal Staff Officers(PSOs), General Officer Commanding(GOC), and other senior commanders to head its various units and formations across the nation.

Under the new arrangement, Major General Chinedu Nnebeife, is now the General Officer Commanding(GOC), 2 Division, Ibadan, while Major General ASK Wase, is the new GOC 1 Division, Kaduna.

Major General M.OErebelu, is now the new Provost Marshall(PM), while Major General A. A Idris, is now the Chief of Military Intelligence(CMI).

Also appointed are Major General AA Adeyinka, Chief of Logistics(COLOG),

Major General JE Osifo, DG NASFA,

Major General Adetoba, Nigerian Army College of Logistics Management (NACOLM),

Major General Ugiagbe, is now Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation(CASE), Major General Akesode, head of mission, Monitoring Verification & Compliance Mission in Tigray Region, Ethiopia), while Major General M.T Abdullahi is now the in charge of Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Center(NACWC) among other appointment.

All the new postings and appointment takes effect between August 19-25.