For a long time I have nursed the intention of publishing this article, my zeal to actualize this is informed by my experiences in the world of matter, space, time and energy. The zeal was so deep and persistent that every delay to start it pricked my conscience as if I had prevented a very important event from taking place. As each day passed, I felt a personal guilt for a serious act of omission. This is an inspired assignment, more important and heavier than any intellectual cross that I have deliberately placed on my head. It is not intended that every reader (especially the female folk) should agree with me, because only angels expect one hundred percent support on any issue. I am not an angel, but this is a hypothetical assertion!

The urge to write this article stems from my personal experiences, each with a mystic import, which I have not been able to decode not even the present. One thing remains axiomatic and obvious, that is, each of my encounters has changed my life orbit from what it used to be to a vertical spiritual orientation. A big lesson indeed! My methodological approach is academically universal, not restricting myself to any particular discipline, not only in Christian theology.

My posture, therefore, is both spiritual and intellectually objective and unimpeachably pugnacious, as I throw away without apology any theory or view, which distracts, but accept that which enhances my point of view. I am aware that some society ladies, beautiful and ugly, self-acclaimed women of God, learned and unlearned women, may want to cast stones on me for saying this, but as a philosopher I wish to stand on the pedestal of neutrality and sift the evidence as each is scooped out of irresistible sources.

The Reformer, like the eagle floating in the air of external reliability, spreads his wings wide and examines some ignoble roles played by women in the course of spiritual, historical and social civilization. This exercise is not a reckless indulgence in fairy tales calculated to confuse and bamboozle, every diligence is applied in looking for all available evidence from whatever possible source. For this reason, I have delved into the archives to make my points known.

Now, in accordance with the ancient principles of divine allegory, when that which was is and that which is was, the woman was taken from man but when the forbidden fruit started bringing forth fruits of its kind, there was immediate suggestion of change in the modus operandi of divine allegory that man should be born of a woman and not woman taken from man. Before and after then women have always played their roles in their families, communities, nations and countries. In fact, let the controversy generated by this article rages on among intellectuals of every denomination, age, race and nation, for in such lies the dynamic oscillation of the amplitude of the intended exposition.

The tradition of divine Elohim was for man to produce women but when the change appeared and the sequence was altered, the reverse became the case. Someone maybe amazed to read here that Adam had two wives and later one became two and two became one. In the divine allegory and from the beginning of the source of the account, Lilith was the first wife of Adam; this originated from the Jewish myth, particularly in the Talmud and medieval Midrashim. Lilith was created simultaneouslywith Adam from the dust of the earth, making them equal.

According to divine allegory, their relationship was tumultuous due to disagreements overdominance and submission. Adam’s first wife Lilith refused to be subservient toAdam, and after a dispute (normal husband and wife misunderstanding), she uttered the Tetragrammaton, God’s sacred name, and flew away from Eden, refusing to return. This departure led to her transformation into a demon or night spirit, in some accounts.

The biblical account of Genesis only mentioned Eve as Adam’s wife created from his rib while he was divinely hypnotized. The writer of Genesis did not mention Lilith, while both the story of Lilith and Eve came from the same source. However, and according to Jewish mythology from where the story of Adam, Lilith and Eve originated, Lilith, after leaving Eden, settled in the Red Sea region, where she interacted with demons and later gave birth to many creatures.

Every woman has the capability of being the backbone of men in their greatness and in their failures. Living as the backbone of a man gives her the ability to dominate great nations or cause the destruction of a people. As history has shown, women have in one way or the other caused the downfall of great men and empires.

In spite of these alterations in destiny, which have prolonged the natural order of things, the Creator has always managed to strengthen things. All over the world, we have women acting the part of devils as they strive to find a place and position in society. They would negate men (even their husbands and lovers), step on toes, seek out men of other races for their status and position. Theywill prostitute and when nothing else works they will end up drugging themselves into a comatose state. Though humanity is yet to disbelieve the common slogan that behind every successful man there is a woman, I have seen many successful men that have nothing to do with women but yet to see a successful woman without a good man by her corner.

The Haiyth of the Mustafa Mohammed Al Amin 570-632 AD says, “The holy prophet had said women are made from crooked ribs and their crookedness should be utilized and no attempt should be made to strengthen it as it will break or neglect it so that it becomes more crooked”. The Bible says, “And the rib, which the lord God had taken from man, made he woman and brought her unto the man” Gen. 2:22. The Aramaic (Hebrew) word used for rib is Tasay-law, which means ‘side, rib and beam’. Many Bible scholars use the word rib yet they never look at its etymology. The word Tsay-law is found in Genesis and Daniel 7:5. In the case of Daniel, it is used for a mythological beast having three ribs. This is not a literal rib that Yahuwa Eloheem (Lord God) had taken from man to make a woman.

In Aramaic Hebrew, the word for made is Baw-naw and means “to build, to rebuild, establish, cause to continue”. It is to accomplish, as found in Genesis 1:26, when referring to the making of man. In the Koran 23:14 God said, “We made a lump, then we made out of the lump bones and clothed the bones with flesh; then we developed out of it another creature…” The Ashuric/Syriac (Arabic) word used for bone is Azmaan, so when speaking of making woman you find the word Aw-saw; again in Genesis 2:18 God said, “…I will make him a help mate for him”. There is a totally different word being used. The Aramaic (Hebrew) word Baw-naw used in Genesis 2:22-24, and theArabic (Hebrew) word Aw-saw that is used in Genesis 2:18, are both used to signify rebuilding something, not creating something new.

I sincerely wish to advice my reader to listen to the spirit of God while reading this work because you shall discover so many things that shall shock you. I have decided to expose some workers of iniquity hitherto masquerading as angels of light, who are on demonic assignment to manipulate people and initiate them into Satanism by administering “solution” to their problems. However, be informed that I am not an island of spiritual knowledge but I shall through these expository articles authenticate the fact that the value of knowledge is the ability to communicate same.

The bible says, “Now the spirit speaketh expressly, that in the latter times some shall depart from the faith, giving heed to seducing spirits, and doctrines of devils”. Hitherto we have all witnessed the fulfillment of this and other related prophesies in the world of man. We are presently living in the era of great increase in demonic activities. This age is characterized by an ever-increasing flood of satanic manipulation, wickedness occasioned by false solution.

This manipulation has snow-balled into psychic afflictions to moral aberrations. The rapid expansion of the work of the evil forces, affecting and influencing the entire world, the government, the church, the life of the believer together with the society is obviously conspicuous in the daily increase in crime, lust, deceit, moral depravity, war, homosexuality, fear, worry, disease, psychic disorder, demonic oppression and possession, growth and intensification of spiritism, occultism in the church, suicide, false prophesies, false solutions, and false religious cults to mention but a few.

There has never being a time in human history when the warnings against occultism and all forms of false solution is necessary than this period that has witnessed growth in various human problems and urgent desire ignited to get out of same. So many people, Christian and non-Christian alike find themselves manipulated into one type of problem or the other. The purpose for which the enemy manipulates them into various problems is to enable him [the devil] propel them to search for solution from his agents who are here and there operating their various sanctums as church of God. By seeking for solution in this regards, the person becomes initiated by receiving the mark of destruction.

Today, practices which were once conducted more or less surreptitiously and abhorred by an average Christian as witch-craft, Sorcery, spiritism, fortune-telling, magic etc are now re-baptized and clothed with a cloak of respectability and popularized and given modern names in some churches of today. We have congregation that do not understand the things of the spirit.

Millions of people are being subjected to the demonstrations of the power of darkness by such modern occult practices in some churches. Clairvoyance, telepathy, hypnotism, fortune-telling and other forms of divinations, magic, séances, and many other psychic practices and forms of Extra-sensory Perception (ESP) have been given privileged positions on some Christian alters and pull-pit and are used by the enemy to enslave people. The congregations on their part receive such things and praise the “earthly shepherd” (the priest) for the miracle “God” has done through him or her.

This work is designed to awaken our understanding on the danger inherent in seeking any so-called solution outside the recognized authority of the supreme power of creation revealed in Christ Jesus. Such solution is nothing but a disguised process of higher demonic enslavement in the world of man.

If you receive any prayer or carry out any practical instruction from an agent of darkness, no matter his position or title, I tell you the truth, such solution will compound your problem in life at last and will thereafter manifest in another way that is unknown to you. Do not forget that the devil is a game master and knows how to give anybody what he/she wants. Every good gift from Satan leads to total destruction.

Today there are so many agents of darkness who designate themselves as GURUS, who at the same time are operating there mystical centers as Christian churches working magic in the place of miracle in other to hoodwink the elect. Some of the so called Gurus are not associated with Christian churches, they stand out in their own way as workers of iniquity, yet some naïve Christians do patronize them and get themselves initiated. For the sake of clarity and emphasis let me warn once more on a more serious note, that you must never seek anything outside Christ if you truly love your life now and in due consideration of now and thereafter.

In our world today, there are many initiates of the occult system of things or lesser agents of darkness, who still consult higher masters in the same mystical order when a matter that is greater than their powers surfaces. This is an operational law within the entire abode of spirituality. Yes, such higher initiates [masters] are cosmic channels through which the invisible rulers of darkness pass through to make contact with lesser agents in the psychical system of reality.

They could operate as Masters, Grand Masters, Gurus, and many may even go with Christian titles like Bishop, Rev, Pastor, Evangelist, Apostle etc, what matters is the power behind him and not his title. The Bible says, “And no marvel, for Satan himself is transformed into an angel of light. Therefore it is no great thing if his ministers be also transformed as the ministers of righteousness, whose end shall be according to their works” II Cor. 11vs 14. Do not make any mistake about the above biblical assertion; a demonic source could be disguised to appear as a path of light that is, transforming itself as a true source of God in order to deceive anybody. When you carry out any advice or instruction from them, you are directly handing yourself over to the power that operates with such person. It does not matter whether they quote the Bible to support their claim or instruction.

There are many agents of darkness who are presently operating their cults as “Christian Churches” they appear physically with Christian titles [as indicated above] but in their various secret places, they manifest as “wolves.

Jesus had warned, “Beware of false prophets which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ravening wolves. Ye shall know them by their fruits…” Matt. 7:15, 16. Christ, the savior of the world only warned that men should beware because he knew the danger in receiving solution from such prophets. When you visit such a prophet, you can receive “solution” based on the degree and level of satanic consciousness such agent may be operating in the realm of darkness. But the facts still remain that each and every solution you receive from such a “prophet” must put you in bondage and manifest a greater problem for you in one way or the other.

It should be emphasized here however that the word “prophet” used by Christ in this connection include all agents of Satan who nevertheless may not operate with the title as prophet but may be called Healer, Master, Primate, Brama, Temple President, Malam, Sheikh, Guru, Lama, Swami, Premie, Alhaji, Pujari, Apostle, Pastor, Bishop and Evangelist to mention only a few.

The New Age movements/organizations are not left out of this advanced skill of demonic manipulation. It is consequent upon this that Satanic Sciences and scientists are on daily increase. They are been patronized by so many people in both secular and sacred sections of life.